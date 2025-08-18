Fiber and Protein: The Bran and the Brawn

Most people consume far less than the recommended 25-30 grams of dietary fiber per day, creating a genuine nutritional gap that needs addressing.

Protein has dominated the nutrition spotlight for years, appearing on everything from breakfast cereals to beverages. While the percentage of global food and drink products with a high-/added-protein claim has doubled in the past 10 years, according to Mintel GNPD, high-/added-fiber claims have remained relatively flat.

While protein consumption gets plenty of encouragement from brands and health experts alike, fiber intake remains disappointingly low across most populations. Fiber plays a crucial role in our health, but protein’s “superhero” status often overshadows it.

We Need Bran and Brawn

Yet, when looking at a healthy diet, it’s not a question of protein versus fiber. In reality, a healthy diet includes a balance of protein and fiber. It’s not one superfood versus another; rather, it’s more like the Superman-and-Clark Kent dynamic.

Protein is like Superman — powerful, action-oriented, and always ready to build and repair. Just as Superman swoops in to save the day, protein steps in to build muscles, repair tissues and support your immune system. Protein is the hero your body calls on when strength and recovery are needed. Fiber, on the other hand, is like Clark Kent — quiet, mild-mannered, almost unassuming, but absolutely essential. Clark Kent keeps things running smoothly behind the scenes, just like fiber supports digestion, regulates blood sugar and keeps your gut healthy. Fiber is the less flashy persona; you might not notice it, but if it’s missing, you feel the impact.

Why Protein Became the Superhero Nutrient

Protein’s clear, versatile and trendy positioning — combined with tangible benefits and appealing product formats — makes it an easier sell than fiber, which struggles with perception and education. Protein represents power and vitality, whereas fiber represents order and dependability, ensuring balance and regularity.

Protein earned its reputation by delivering clear, measurable benefits that consumers could understand and experience. Its core advantages — muscle building, satiety and recovery support — translated easily into marketing messages that resonated with health-conscious shoppers. The protein trend succeeded because it addressed visible concerns like weight management and fitness goals. Brands capitalized on this by adding protein to unexpected categories, from snacks to beverages, creating a multibillion-dollar market around this single nutrient.

This protein-first mindset has led to missed opportunities for fiber, despite a significant global fiber gap and its well-established health benefits. Many consumers aren’t actively seeking fiber, sometimes due to perceptions of taste or digestive discomfort, even though certain fibers can be both palatable and easy to digest.