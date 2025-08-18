 Skip to main content

Fiber and Protein: The Bran and the Brawn

Grocers need to understand these trending nutrients so they can explain them to shoppers
Stephanie Mattucci
Most people consume far less than the recommended 25-30 grams of dietary fiber per day, creating a genuine nutritional gap that needs addressing.

Protein has dominated the nutrition spotlight for years, appearing on everything from breakfast cereals to beverages. While the percentage of global food and drink products with a high-/added-protein claim has doubled in the past 10 years, according to Mintel GNPD, high-/added-fiber claims have remained relatively flat.

While protein consumption gets plenty of encouragement from brands and health experts alike, fiber intake remains disappointingly low across most populations. Fiber plays a crucial role in our health, but protein’s “superhero” status often overshadows it.

We Need Bran and Brawn

Yet, when looking at a healthy diet, it’s not a question of protein versus fiber. In reality, a healthy diet includes a balance of protein and fiber. It’s not one superfood versus another; rather, it’s more like the Superman-and-Clark Kent dynamic.

Protein is like Superman — powerful, action-oriented, and always ready to build and repair. Just as Superman swoops in to save the day, protein steps in to build muscles, repair tissues and support your immune system. Protein is the hero your body calls on when strength and recovery are needed. Fiber, on the other hand, is like Clark Kent — quiet, mild-mannered, almost unassuming, but absolutely essential. Clark Kent keeps things running smoothly behind the scenes, just like fiber supports digestion, regulates blood sugar and keeps your gut healthy. Fiber is the less flashy persona; you might not notice it, but if it’s missing, you feel the impact.

Why Protein Became the Superhero Nutrient

Protein’s clear, versatile and trendy positioning — combined with tangible benefits and appealing product formats — makes it an easier sell than fiber, which struggles with perception and education. Protein represents power and vitality, whereas fiber represents order and dependability, ensuring balance and regularity.

Protein earned its reputation by delivering clear, measurable benefits that consumers could understand and experience. Its core advantages — muscle building, satiety and recovery support — translated easily into marketing messages that resonated with health-conscious shoppers. The protein trend succeeded because it addressed visible concerns like weight management and fitness goals. Brands capitalized on this by adding protein to unexpected categories, from snacks to beverages, creating a multibillion-dollar market around this single nutrient.

This protein-first mindset has led to missed opportunities for fiber, despite a significant global fiber gap and its well-established health benefits. Many consumers aren’t actively seeking fiber, sometimes due to perceptions of taste or digestive discomfort, even though certain fibers can be both palatable and easy to digest.

The Case for Fiber: A Mild-Mannered Hero

Most people consume far less than the recommended 25-30 grams of dietary fiber per day, creating a genuine nutritional gap that needs addressing. Unlike protein, of which many consumers already get adequate amounts, fiber deficiency represents a legitimate health concern with real consequences.

Will “Fibermaxxing” Finally Make Fiber Trendy?

The TikTok trend “Fibermaxxing” is a health-focused movement that encourages people to increase their daily fiber intake intentionally, often in creative and visually appealing ways. TikTokers are sharing recipes, meal preps and fiber hacks to help others hit their fiber goals, some of them aiming for 30-40 grams of fiber per day. To increase fiber intake, consumers are adding more fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, seeds and nuts to meals while also focusing on plant diversity, color and texture.

A high-fiber diet has health benefits, especially for gut health, blood sugar control and weight management, but increasing fiber intake too quickly can lead to negative side effects. 

Rapidly increasing fiber can cause bloating, gas, cramping and constipation — especially if water intake is low. Excessive fiber may interfere with the absorption of key nutrients like iron, calcium, magnesium and zinc, especially if fiber displaces other nutrient-rich foods.

Grocers Can Help Close the Fiber Gap

Grocers play a vital role in helping consumers close the fiber gap. By highlighting high-fiber foods through shelf tags, curated displays, and in-store messaging, grocers can make it easier for shoppers to identify and choose a diverse range of fiber-rich options like whole grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables. Promoting fiber can even go beyond the food and drink aisles to nonfood categories where fiber has an impact, such as supplements, health care and even toilet paper.

Grocers can also collaborate with brands and dietitians for promotions, demos and educational materials to further raise awareness and encourage synergistic healthy habits such as fiber and hydration. The latter is essential when following a high-fiber diet. Fiber and water work together to support healthy digestion. As noted earlier, increasing fiber intake too quickly without enough fluids can cause gas, cramping or discomfort, but water helps ease this transition, moving fiber through the digestive tract.

With these simple yet impactful strategies, grocers can empower their communities to make better nutritional choices and support long-term health — starting right in their stores.

About the Author

Stephanie Mattucci

Stephanie Mattucci is the director of food and drink at Chicago-based Mintel.
