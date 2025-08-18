Fiber and Protein: The Bran and the Brawn
The Case for Fiber: A Mild-Mannered Hero
Most people consume far less than the recommended 25-30 grams of dietary fiber per day, creating a genuine nutritional gap that needs addressing. Unlike protein, of which many consumers already get adequate amounts, fiber deficiency represents a legitimate health concern with real consequences.
Will “Fibermaxxing” Finally Make Fiber Trendy?
The TikTok trend “Fibermaxxing” is a health-focused movement that encourages people to increase their daily fiber intake intentionally, often in creative and visually appealing ways. TikTokers are sharing recipes, meal preps and fiber hacks to help others hit their fiber goals, some of them aiming for 30-40 grams of fiber per day. To increase fiber intake, consumers are adding more fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, seeds and nuts to meals while also focusing on plant diversity, color and texture.
A high-fiber diet has health benefits, especially for gut health, blood sugar control and weight management, but increasing fiber intake too quickly can lead to negative side effects.
Rapidly increasing fiber can cause bloating, gas, cramping and constipation — especially if water intake is low. Excessive fiber may interfere with the absorption of key nutrients like iron, calcium, magnesium and zinc, especially if fiber displaces other nutrient-rich foods.
Grocers Can Help Close the Fiber Gap
Grocers play a vital role in helping consumers close the fiber gap. By highlighting high-fiber foods through shelf tags, curated displays, and in-store messaging, grocers can make it easier for shoppers to identify and choose a diverse range of fiber-rich options like whole grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables. Promoting fiber can even go beyond the food and drink aisles to nonfood categories where fiber has an impact, such as supplements, health care and even toilet paper.
Grocers can also collaborate with brands and dietitians for promotions, demos and educational materials to further raise awareness and encourage synergistic healthy habits such as fiber and hydration. The latter is essential when following a high-fiber diet. Fiber and water work together to support healthy digestion. As noted earlier, increasing fiber intake too quickly without enough fluids can cause gas, cramping or discomfort, but water helps ease this transition, moving fiber through the digestive tract.
With these simple yet impactful strategies, grocers can empower their communities to make better nutritional choices and support long-term health — starting right in their stores.