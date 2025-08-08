Federal Court Ruling on Debit Card Swipe Fee Cap Touted as ‘Critical Victory’

FMI has contended for decades that the debit card swipe fees charged to merchants were too high.

A federal judge’s ruling overturning the Federal Reserve’s 2011 regulated rate for debit card swipe fees, on the grounds that it was set higher than intended by Congress, has been greeted with approval by food retailers.

On Wednesday, Aug. 6, U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor of the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota granted summary judgment in a federal lawsuit filed by truck stop and convenience store Corner Post in 2021 against the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System regarding Regulation II, the federal law governing debit card swipe fees. Watford City, N.D.-based Corner Post was joined in the lawsuit by the North Dakota Retail Association and the North Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association.

“Grocery customers and food retailers across the country won a critical victory in our fight against unreasonably high debit card swipe fees,” asserted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI – The Food Industry Association. “The debit regulated rate was initially set by the Federal Reserve in 2011. Since then, the Fed’s own data has shown that banks’ costs to process debit card transactions have gone down dramatically but the rate charged to food retailers and all other merchants has not been adjusted.”

Added Sarasin: “FMI remains hopeful that this ruling will spur the Fed to finalize its debit regulated rate rulemaking that lowers the rate and establishes a process for regular updates. Ensuring a ‘reasonable and proportional’ debit regulated rate, as required by law, is critically important to keeping prices low for customers in the slim-margined grocery industry.”

FMI has contended for decades that the debit card swipe fees charged to merchants were too high. In December 2022, the trade organization filed a formal petition for rulemaking with the Fed on this issue. The Fed voted to issue a proposed rule to adjust the debit regulated rate in October 2023, and public comments were filed in May 2024. The final debit regulated rate rule has been pending with the Fed since that time.

The ruling was also welcomed by businesses beyond the grocery channel.