Federal Agencies Turns Up Heat on Summer Food Recalls

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently published a series of recalls that affect consumers, retailers and suppliers around the United States. As of the midpoint of this calendar year, FDA has shared more than 130 food and beverage recalls related to potential pathogens, allergens, foreign material contaminants and other issues; FSIS has issued at least 16 food recalls to date in 2025.

One recall that garnered a lot of media and social media attention over the past week is tied to the incorrect labeling of adult beverages. On July 29, High Noon recalled Vodka Seltzer Beach Packs in 12-count boxes, due to the inclusion of Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink cans that were inadvertently filled with vodka seltzer. The packs were distributed in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The recall, confined to two lots, was aimed at preventing unintended alcohol consumption.

“Preliminary findings show that the issue originated with a shared, third-party can supplier, which mistakenly shipped empty Celsius Astro Vibe cans to High Noon. Celsius was not involved in the production, filling, or distribution of the affected products,” Celsius Holdings, Inc. explained in a statement. “We are working closely with High Noon, its parent company GALLO, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau to fully investigate the incident, raise consumer awareness, and support High Noon with its voluntary recall. This recall does not involve any Celsius products, only aluminum cans bearing our artwork.”