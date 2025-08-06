 Skip to main content

Federal Agencies Turns Up Heat on Summer Food Recalls

Celsius-High Noon mix-up makes news, while Listeria concerns prompt pulling of freeze-fried fruits
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak
Some cans of Celsius Astro Vibe energy drinks may contain alcohol, according to a recent recall notice.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently published a series of recalls that affect consumers, retailers and suppliers around the United States. As of the midpoint of this calendar year, FDA has shared more than 130 food and beverage recalls related to potential pathogens, allergens, foreign material contaminants and other issues; FSIS has issued at least 16 food recalls to date in 2025.

One recall that garnered a lot of media and social media attention over the past week is tied to the incorrect labeling of adult beverages. On July 29, High Noon recalled Vodka Seltzer Beach Packs in 12-count boxes, due to the inclusion of Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink cans that were inadvertently filled with vodka seltzer. The packs were distributed in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The recall, confined to two lots, was aimed at preventing unintended alcohol consumption.

“Preliminary findings show that the issue originated with a shared, third-party can supplier, which mistakenly shipped empty Celsius Astro Vibe cans to High Noon. Celsius was not involved in the production, filling, or distribution of the affected products,” Celsius Holdings, Inc. explained in a statement. “We are working closely with High Noon, its parent company GALLO, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau to fully investigate the incident, raise consumer awareness, and support High Noon with its voluntary recall. This recall does not involve any Celsius products, only aluminum cans bearing our artwork.”

Other recent recalls include the following consumable products:

  • Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit, Variety Pack: The 15-count boxes with the UPC 1 93968 50900 2 have been recalled by Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported as of press time. The company reported that the products were distributed between July 1-July 25 and sold at Sam’s Club retail stores in several states.
  • Helados Mexico and La Michoacana ice cream products: Tropicale Foods of Ontario, Calif., is withdrawing several of these products with certain best-by dates to an undeclared milk allergen. Although the products include “cream” in the ingredient lists, the common name “milk” is not declared, which may cause adverse reactions among consumers who who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.
  • Fully-cooked frozen ground beef products from Ada Valley Meat Company in Michigan: More than 1,065 pounds of frozen ground beef have been recalled due to possible contamination with metal. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall of those items that were packed on May 28 and May 30 with lot codes 35156 and 35157, respectively. According to the supplier, the products were sent to establishments and distributors in California, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania. No confirmed injuries have been reported.
  • All Natural, Al Fresco Chicken Sausage, Sweet Apple with Vermont Syrup: Kayem Foods, Inc. of Chelsea, Mass., is recalling more than 24,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken sausage that may be tainted with pieces of plastic. The 11-oz. vacuum-packed items with the lot code 179 were produced on June 28. According to the notice from FSIS, although no injuries have been reported, at least three consumers have called in because they discovered the contaminants.

