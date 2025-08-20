 Skip to main content

FDA Warns of Radioactive Shrimp at Walmart

Retailer recalls frozen raw shrimp sold in 13 states because it could be contaminated
Marian Zboraj
Walmart Shrimp
Walmart is recalling frozen shrimp sold under its private label brand.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning the public not to eat possibly radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart under its private label brand.

The agency is investigating frozen shrimp imported from Indonesian firm PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, doing business as BMS Foods, for possible contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope. 

The U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) alerted FDA to the detection of Cesium-137 in shipping containers at four U.S. ports (Los Angeles; Houston; Savannah, Ga.; and Miami). FDA collected multiple samples, with results confirming the presence of Cesium-137 in one sample of breaded shrimp. All containers and product testing positive or alerting for Cesium-137 have been denied entry into the country. 

Walmart did receive implicated raw frozen shrimp, imported after the date of first detection of Cesium-137 by CBP, but from shipments that did not alert for Cesium-137. FDA has recommended Walmart recall this product. 

The product was sold at Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and West Virginia. 

Product names, lot codes and best-by dates are as follows: 

  • Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027
  • Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027
  • Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027 

If consumers have purchased these products, FDA advises them to throw the product away.

According to FDA, PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati has violated the Federal Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act in that its shrimp appears to have been prepared, packed or held under insanitary conditions. 

The products could pose a “potential health concern” for people exposed to low levels of Cesium-137 over time.

However, the AP News reported that the risk from the recalled shrimp is “quite low.”

Cesium-137 is a byproduct of nuclear reactions, including nuclear bombs, testing, reactor operations and accidents, according to the news outlet. It’s widespread around the world, with trace amounts found in the environment, including soil, food and air.

The level detected in the frozen breaded shrimp was far lower than FDA intervention levels. Nonetheless, the agency said that avoiding potentially contaminated products could reduce exposure to low-level radiation that could lead to health problems over time.

FDA has added PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati to a new import alert for chemical contamination to stop its products from coming into the United States until the firm has taken appropriate action to resolve violations.

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century

