FDA Warns of Radioactive Shrimp at Walmart

Walmart is recalling frozen shrimp sold under its private label brand.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning the public not to eat possibly radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart under its private label brand.

The agency is investigating frozen shrimp imported from Indonesian firm PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, doing business as BMS Foods, for possible contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope.

The U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) alerted FDA to the detection of Cesium-137 in shipping containers at four U.S. ports (Los Angeles; Houston; Savannah, Ga.; and Miami). FDA collected multiple samples, with results confirming the presence of Cesium-137 in one sample of breaded shrimp. All containers and product testing positive or alerting for Cesium-137 have been denied entry into the country.

Walmart did receive implicated raw frozen shrimp, imported after the date of first detection of Cesium-137 by CBP, but from shipments that did not alert for Cesium-137. FDA has recommended Walmart recall this product.

[RELATED: Food Safety and Refrigeration - What Role Does Cleaning Play?]

The product was sold at Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and West Virginia.

Product names, lot codes and best-by dates are as follows:

Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

If consumers have purchased these products, FDA advises them to throw the product away.