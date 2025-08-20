FDA Warns of Radioactive Shrimp at Walmart
According to FDA, PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati has violated the Federal Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act in that its shrimp appears to have been prepared, packed or held under insanitary conditions.
The products could pose a “potential health concern” for people exposed to low levels of Cesium-137 over time.
However, the AP News reported that the risk from the recalled shrimp is “quite low.”
Cesium-137 is a byproduct of nuclear reactions, including nuclear bombs, testing, reactor operations and accidents, according to the news outlet. It’s widespread around the world, with trace amounts found in the environment, including soil, food and air.
The level detected in the frozen breaded shrimp was far lower than FDA intervention levels. Nonetheless, the agency said that avoiding potentially contaminated products could reduce exposure to low-level radiation that could lead to health problems over time.
FDA has added PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati to a new import alert for chemical contamination to stop its products from coming into the United States until the firm has taken appropriate action to resolve violations.
