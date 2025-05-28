FatBoy Ice Cream is celebrating summer with the rollout of some over-the-top flavors and its first-ever national paid advertising campaign highlighting the brand’s incredibly thick and creamy ice cream sandwiches. The latest indulgent offerings from FatBoy are the Cinnamon Churro Ice Cream Sandwich, a generous slab of real FatBoy Vanilla ice cream surrounding a silky smooth caramel core and sandwiched between two cinnamon-packed churro cookies; the Hot Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich, a thick slab of classic FatBoy Vanilla ice cream loaded with a core of hot fudge and packed between two chewy chocolate brownies; the Mint Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Sandwich Pop, a whole FatBoy Mint ice cream sandwich dipped in rich chocolatey coating and smothered in crunchy cookie crumbles, all served on a stick, ice cream bar-style; and the Birthday Cake Ice Cream Sandwich Pop, a FatBoy Birthday Cake ice cream sandwich dipped in smooth white frosting, coated in crunchy party sprinkles and served on a stick. A 6-pack of either flavor of ice cream sandwich or a 4-pack of either flavor of sandwich pop is expected to sell for an average retail price of $5.99 per package, but all pricing is at the sole discretion of retailers. FatBoy is a brand of family-owned Casper’s Ice Cream.