FarmToFork Pasta Sauces

FarmToFork offers high-quality pasta sauce with simple, clean-label ingredients, including sustainably grown tomatoes from multigenerational family farms in California. Manufactured by Stockton Kitchens and distributed by Mizkan America Inc., the super-premium product line comes in four varieties: Marinara, featuring vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh onions and garlic; Caramelized Onion & Roasted Garlic, packed with savory-sweet caramelized onions, roasted garlic, fresh basil and spices; Tomato Basil, combining copious fresh basil with sustainably grown tomatoes and fresh onions; and Spicy Marinara, a blend of vine-ripened tomatoes, crushed Calabrian chili peppers, fresh garlic and onions. All of the sauces are non-GMO and contain no tomato paste, no added sugars, and no artificial colors or flavors. Further, the community-oriented brand has joined forces with nonprofit Big Green to fund hands-on, garden-based education programs in schools, as well as supporting agricultural education through curriculum involvement and business mentorship to students. A re-sealable, recyclable 23.5-ounce glass jar of any FarmToFork sauce variety retails for a suggested retail price range of $5.99-$7.99.