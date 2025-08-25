Farm Boy Locations Debut Wine Rack In-Store Concept

The partnership between Farm Boy and Wine Rack offers limited-edition products and monthly winemaker and winery estate stories.

The Empire Co.-owned Farm Boy banner has entered into a strategic partnership with retailer Wine Rack. The collaboration features a series of brand-new boutique Wine Rack locations inside the Canadian grocer's locations in Toronto, Newmarket and Ottawa, Ontario.

With more than 160 wine boutiques located throughout the province of Ontario, Wine Rack carries 150-plus products. It is the retail division of Arterra Wines Canada Inc.

The Wine Rack boutiques at Farm Boy feature an eye-catching bespoke design, bringing the vine-to-table concept to life. The elevated designs include custom fixturing, a mobile wine-tasting cart allowing for store-side sampling opportunities, wine category navigation, a refrigerated grab-and-go chilled wine section, and distinct wine merchant uniforms.

Similar to Farm Boy’s InSeason Vendor Profiles, Wine Rack boutiques feature monthly winemaker and winery estate stories. Top local wineries, winemakers and products are featured in celebration of the local estate, encouraging Farm Boy shoppers to learn about the teams behind the wines.

“At Farm Boy, we’re always looking for ways to elevate our fresh-market experience while staying true to our roots of fresh, local and high-quality products at excellent value. Our partnership with Wine Rack brings together two Ontario-grown brands that share a passion for quality and craftsmanship,” said Shawn Linton, president and general manager at Farm Boy Co. “We’re excited to offer our customers a curated destination where they can discover exceptional local wines alongside the fresh food they love.”