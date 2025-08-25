 Skip to main content

Farm Boy Locations Debut Wine Rack In-Store Concept

Design allows for store-side sampling opportunities, refrigerated grab-and-go chilled section, and more
Marian Zboraj
Wine Rack at Farm Boy
The partnership between Farm Boy and Wine Rack offers limited-edition products and monthly winemaker and winery estate stories.

The Empire Co.-owned Farm Boy banner has entered into a strategic partnership with retailer Wine Rack. The collaboration features a series of brand-new boutique Wine Rack locations inside the Canadian grocer's locations in Toronto, Newmarket and Ottawa, Ontario. 

With more than 160 wine boutiques located throughout the province of Ontario, Wine Rack carries 150-plus products. It is the retail division of Arterra Wines Canada Inc.  

The Wine Rack boutiques at Farm Boy feature an eye-catching bespoke design, bringing the vine-to-table concept to life. The elevated designs include custom fixturing, a mobile wine-tasting cart allowing for store-side sampling opportunities, wine category navigation, a refrigerated grab-and-go chilled wine section, and distinct wine merchant uniforms. 

Similar to Farm Boy’s InSeason Vendor Profiles, Wine Rack boutiques feature monthly winemaker and winery estate stories. Top local wineries, winemakers and products are featured in celebration of the local estate, encouraging Farm Boy shoppers to learn about the teams behind the wines. 

“At Farm Boy, we’re always looking for ways to elevate our fresh-market experience while staying true to our roots of fresh, local and high-quality products at excellent value. Our partnership with Wine Rack brings together two Ontario-grown brands that share a passion for quality and craftsmanship,” said Shawn Linton, president and general manager at Farm Boy Co. “We’re excited to offer our customers a curated destination where they can discover exceptional local wines alongside the fresh food they love.”

wine rack at farm boy
The elevated Wine Rack in-store designs feature refrigerated grab & go chilled wine sections.

“The partnership between Wine Rack and Farm Boy is a natural fit, uniting two brands that share the same core values, from championing local Ontario products to providing an informative and distinctive experience for shoppers,” said John Boynton, president and CEO of Mississauga, Ontario-based Arterra Wines Canada. “The selection of wines available at Farm Boy Wine Rack stores has been curated with Farm Boy consumers in mind — featuring premium-quality VQA [Vintners Quality Alliance] products and winemaker stories that highlight our local growers and makers. Many of these wines are crafted from grapes grown in vineyards just a few hours’ drive away, truly embodying a ‘farm-to-bottle-to-table’ experience for our customers.” 

Farm Boy Wine Rack locations can currently be found at the following Ontario locations:

  • Farm Boy Newmarket: 18075 Yonge Street, Newmarket
  • Farm Boy Yonge and Soudan: 2149 Yonge Street, Toronto
  • Farm Boy Front and Bathurst: 29 Bathurst Street, Unit 1, Toronto
  • Farm Boy Greenbank: 1581 Greenbank Road, Ottawa

Farm Boy offers a wide selection of products, including long-lasting produce, high-quality meats, artisan cheeses, fresh dairy and curated private label items. Founded in Cornwall, Ontario in 1981, Farm Boy has grown from a small produce store to 51 locations across the province, with further expansion plans on the horizon. Its parent company, Stellarton, Nova Scotia-based Empire, is No. 21 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.  

