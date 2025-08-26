Dole Fresh Vegetables/Bud Antle, the manufacturer of Dole Brand packaged salads, has dug into cutting-edge consumer research and restaurant and culinary trends to develop the fall 2025 Dole salad kit varieties, employing global flavors, reimagined classics and unexpected pairings to target both salad kit diehards and the rising number of Millennial and Gen Z salad users. Featuring farm-fresh lettuces, vegetables, toppings and original dressings, these latest kits are Caprese Chopped Salad (10.3 ounces), combining Dole Romaine Lettuce, Green Cabbage, Kale and Carrots with creamy mozzarella, brioche croutons and savory tomato-basil seasoning and vinaigrette dressing; Pesto Ranch Chopped Salad (10.5 ounces), delivering an innovative dressing blend of rich creamy ranch and bright herby basil pesto to enjoy atop Dole Romaine Lettuce, nutty shredded Parmesan and golden garlic crouton crumbles; and Apple Harvest Premium Salad (8.0 ounces), a hearty and flavorful option consisting of a bed of tender spring mix baby leaf lettuces topped with savory, creamy aged cheddar cheese; crunchy brown sugar pecans; and the brand’s house Apple Cider Vinaigrette, made with tangy, sweet apple cider; real Dijon mustard; and spices. Each retails for a suggested $3.99. Now shipping to retail throughout the United States, these kits will bring the total number of Dole Salad offerings to 70, including 31 separate salad kit SKUs, when they join Dole refrigerated salad sets at supermarkets this September. The rollout is being supported by a national marketing program encompassing advertising, PR and at-retail point of sale.