EXCLUSIVE: A Sneak Peek at Holiday Wish Lists and Shopper Behaviors

The time is always right for innovation, but ‘tis the season to be looking ahead to products and trends that will shape the latter part of this year. At its recent Holiday Show in Chicago, KeHE Distributors showcased new products across categories that reflect shoppers’ tastes, interests and needs.

The annual event, held June 11-12 in Chicago, attracted nearly 5,000 people onsite and more on the online KeHE CONNECT platform. According to Naperville, Ill.-based distributor of natural, organic, specialty and fresh products, attendance was up 16% over last year.

This year’s show floor included separate areas spotlighting particularly hot areas of development and demand, including a Fresh Marketplace area, global inspirations pavilion and a section devoted to KeHE’s On Trend award recipients.

“The On-Trend area was a huge ‘power aisle,” Ari Goldsmith, VP of marketing and digital media told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview. “We also did a specific merchandising section for ‘grab and gift’ products, like stocking stuffers, and a shipper showcase with over 100 new shippers.”

Even at a time of geopolitical and economic volatility, the preview of the holiday season was positive, she reports. “As we think about this new time of uncertainty and food at home and away from home, there is a fit where food at home takes on a new preference again,” Goldsmith said. “We believe that these interesting foods from other countries and local inspirations might spike again as they did in COVID.”