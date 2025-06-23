EXCLUSIVE: A Sneak Peek at Holiday Wish Lists and Shopper Behaviors
The natural and organic attributes of KeHE’s core offerings also resonate with consumers, Goldsmith added. “Consumers are changing the way they behave. They are now going to grocery to fulfill their needs for health and wellness,” she noted.
KeHE President and CEO Deb Conkin underscored such shopper behaviors in her annual state of the industry address to event attendees across KeHe’s audience of retailers, suppliers, brokers and employees. “People are finding a way to treat themselves, but are also looking to keep money in their pockets. That adds up to a pretty muddy picture, and we are all trying to stay flexible,” she summed up.
Conklin went into more detail about some trends that are influencing supply and demand. “It’s been interesting to watch food at home and away from home. Consumers seem to be spending the same dollars but buying different items,” she said. For example, Conkin observed, some staples, like eggs, yogurt, salty snacks and beverages, are often consumed during the midday time frame but people seem to be eating away from home more for dinner.
While consumers are adjusting to frequently-changing circumstances in the broader world around them, they are still seeking value, Conklin added. “People are looking for ways to make their dollar go further and private label has made an impact on a lot of shopping habits. We recently kicked off an exclusive and own brands division and I am excited about it, because it’s growing area where we haven’t played, and it is an opportunity for us to serve our customers in a different way,” she noted.
As KeHE is already making plans for its 2026 KeHE Summer Show in Denver next February, the company is taking along some of the energy for the June event. “The vibe was extremely positive, and this is a very strong industry, especially outside of conventional. We are lucky that there is a lot of investment happening to support new brands and people taking risks regardless of uncertainty,” Goldsmith told PG.