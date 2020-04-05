Exclusive Research on the State of Retailer-Supplier Collaboration & What’s Next

Date : Tuesday, May 19th at 11:00 AM EDT

The retail industry has changed forever in many ways as a result of COVID-19. But the fundamental practices of collaboration are still valid and more important than ever before. And high on the list is collaboration among retailers and suppliers who are eager to uncover insights, develop strategies and find new ways of working to serve shoppers unsure of their future intentions.



Fast moving consumer goods Retailers and suppliers face all of the challenges that existed prior to the current situation in areas such as digital commerce, in-store technology, personalization, fast-changing shopper expectations and demand forecasting. Except they have intensified and new ones have emerged. Now, a landmark study from Precima, a Nielsen company and Coresight Research involving more than 300 retailer and supplier interviews details changing best practices and new ways retailers and suppliers will need to work together in 2020 and beyond.



Join the conversation to learn:

The state of retailer/supplier collaboration, the biggest pain points and new drivers of success.

Best practices and innovative approaches to drive organizational agility and better collaboration outcomes.

Top ways in which business operations and sale performance improve as a result of enhanced collaboration.

The evolving role of the category manager and key drivers of future success with merchants.

The role of technology to enhance the category management discipline.

Speakers: