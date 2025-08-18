 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Recycling Program Takes Aim at Waste From Refrigerated Warehouses

Collaboration between Divert and U.S. Cold underway in California to cut landfills, improve operational efficiencies
Lynn Petrak
Turlock - Divert
Divert's facility in Turlock, Calif., turns unusable food and beverage materials from U.S. Cold warehouses into soil amendments and renewable energy.

One of the cold truths about waste is that approximately 14% of food is lost between production and retail. To prevent food waste at another point in the supply chain, Divert, Inc. and United States Cold Storage (USCS) are teaming up on a new project in California.

Through this initiative, wasted food and beverage products from USCS locations in California are sent to Divert’s facility in Turlock, Calif. The unsold, non-donatable materials are then converted into carbon-negative renewable energy and soil amendments.

Progressive Grocer recently talked with both parties about the effort to curb waste and landfill emissions, while also complying with California sustainability requirements. 

“From our customer base, there was interest in creating a unified view of where avoidable waste was occurring, and where opportunities for diversion were across the value chain,” recalled Andrew Johnston, VP and GM, industrials, at Divert, a West Concord, Mass.-based circular economy company.

Leaders at Divert and Camden, N.J.-headquartered USCS began talking about such opportunities in mid-2024, according to Johnston. 

“They approached us with a set of needs motivated by their overarching sustainability goals and how that translates to food and beverage diversion goals,” he said. “From there, we developed a program to support many of their locations within California and have been gradually ramping it up.”

To that end, more unsold and non-donatable food and beverage products are being transported to Divert’s integrated diversion and energy facility in Turlock. That site uses Divert’s de-packaging and anaerobic digestion solutions to securely process the material into carbon-negative renewable energy and nutrient-rich soil amendments.

Sara Cook, sustainability development manager at USCS, said the initiative is a win for the circular economy: “This collaboration represents a meaningful step in advancing our sustainability objectives by reducing environmental impact, strengthening compliance, and driving greater efficiencies across our operations."

The results are promising. 

“We’ve gotten feedback from U.S. Cold and their multiple stakeholders, and seem to be ticking the right boxes. We are also validating the strength and uniqueness of the model with a number of industry peers,” reported Johnston.

Cook told PG that the project is making a difference. 

“We had already set our climate goals and SMART targets, so this project was a quick-win opportunity to engage our customers in our initiatives,” she affirmed. 

Johnson believes that such diversions are likely to gain traction. 

"I think the opportunity is enormous, in ensuring that material which can’t be sold or donated never goes into an incinerator or makes its way into a landfill. That volume of material is quite significant,” he explained, noting that the process also works with many material types.

The system is also cost-effective. 

“While it is motivated by sustainability and diversion objectives, this needs to be cost effective, meeting the requirements of customers and solving long-tail needs within the network’s distribution center model,” Johnston explained.

He cited an example: “If a pallet of materials is indicated for any reason as non-sellable or non-donatable, it is being held in a cooled environment and costs energy to keep cold. Similarly, if there is a pallet that isn’t an asset anymore, it is looked at as a lost opportunity."

Cook noted that the initiative with Divert is part of U.S. Cold’s multi-pronged approach to reducing waste and improving sustainability. 

“With a SMART target for waste diversion, USCS partnered with providers offering flexible, cost-effective, and accessible solutions — supporting compliance, depacking, and recyclable recovery across all warehouses. USCS considers Divert an ideal partner, thanks to its close proximity — visible from both the Turlock North and South warehouses. U.S. Cold seeks partners who share our ambition and values, and are committed to growing alongside us.”

