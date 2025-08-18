EXCLUSIVE: Recycling Program Takes Aim at Waste From Refrigerated Warehouses

Divert's facility in Turlock, Calif., turns unusable food and beverage materials from U.S. Cold warehouses into soil amendments and renewable energy.

One of the cold truths about waste is that approximately 14% of food is lost between production and retail. To prevent food waste at another point in the supply chain, Divert, Inc. and United States Cold Storage (USCS) are teaming up on a new project in California.

Through this initiative, wasted food and beverage products from USCS locations in California are sent to Divert’s facility in Turlock, Calif. The unsold, non-donatable materials are then converted into carbon-negative renewable energy and soil amendments.

Progressive Grocer recently talked with both parties about the effort to curb waste and landfill emissions, while also complying with California sustainability requirements.

“From our customer base, there was interest in creating a unified view of where avoidable waste was occurring, and where opportunities for diversion were across the value chain,” recalled Andrew Johnston, VP and GM, industrials, at Divert, a West Concord, Mass.-based circular economy company.

Leaders at Divert and Camden, N.J.-headquartered USCS began talking about such opportunities in mid-2024, according to Johnston.

“They approached us with a set of needs motivated by their overarching sustainability goals and how that translates to food and beverage diversion goals,” he said. “From there, we developed a program to support many of their locations within California and have been gradually ramping it up.”