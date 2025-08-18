EXCLUSIVE: Recycling Program Takes Aim at Waste From Refrigerated Warehouses
To that end, more unsold and non-donatable food and beverage products are being transported to Divert’s integrated diversion and energy facility in Turlock. That site uses Divert’s de-packaging and anaerobic digestion solutions to securely process the material into carbon-negative renewable energy and nutrient-rich soil amendments.
Sara Cook, sustainability development manager at USCS, said the initiative is a win for the circular economy: “This collaboration represents a meaningful step in advancing our sustainability objectives by reducing environmental impact, strengthening compliance, and driving greater efficiencies across our operations."
The results are promising.
“We’ve gotten feedback from U.S. Cold and their multiple stakeholders, and seem to be ticking the right boxes. We are also validating the strength and uniqueness of the model with a number of industry peers,” reported Johnston.
Cook told PG that the project is making a difference.
“We had already set our climate goals and SMART targets, so this project was a quick-win opportunity to engage our customers in our initiatives,” she affirmed.
Johnson believes that such diversions are likely to gain traction.
"I think the opportunity is enormous, in ensuring that material which can’t be sold or donated never goes into an incinerator or makes its way into a landfill. That volume of material is quite significant,” he explained, noting that the process also works with many material types.
The system is also cost-effective.
“While it is motivated by sustainability and diversion objectives, this needs to be cost effective, meeting the requirements of customers and solving long-tail needs within the network’s distribution center model,” Johnston explained.
He cited an example: “If a pallet of materials is indicated for any reason as non-sellable or non-donatable, it is being held in a cooled environment and costs energy to keep cold. Similarly, if there is a pallet that isn’t an asset anymore, it is looked at as a lost opportunity."
Cook noted that the initiative with Divert is part of U.S. Cold’s multi-pronged approach to reducing waste and improving sustainability.
“With a SMART target for waste diversion, USCS partnered with providers offering flexible, cost-effective, and accessible solutions — supporting compliance, depacking, and recyclable recovery across all warehouses. USCS considers Divert an ideal partner, thanks to its close proximity — visible from both the Turlock North and South warehouses. U.S. Cold seeks partners who share our ambition and values, and are committed to growing alongside us.”