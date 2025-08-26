EXCLUSIVE: Legacy Indie Bailey’s Reopens on Hurricane-Hit Sanibel Island

Opening up A Bit of Bailey’s and working through many permitting, logistical and construction issues related to the rebuilding of the other Bailey’s General Store was as important to the family as it was to community members, Johnson duPont noted.

“Bailey’s has always been more than just a store — it’s been a gathering place and part of the Sanibel story for over a century. After everything our island has been through, there was never a question in our minds about rebuilding,” she said.

Dealing with hurricanes is nothing new for the generations of this family that have run Bailey’s. A century ago, the first store was decimated after a storm and was rebuilt nearby. In later years, the owners prepared for and cleaned up after Hurricane Charlie (2004) and Hurricane Irma (2017).

Indeed, the family’s tenacity reflects the spirit of many multi-generational independent stores around the country.

“Doing it together as a family made it even more meaningful. We felt a responsibility not only to honor the legacy of those who came before us, but also to serve the community that has supported us through thick and thin. Reopening is our way of saying: we’re here, we’re resilient, and we’re committed to Sanibel’s future,” Johnson duPont declared.

Bailey’s General Store was founded in 1899 by Frank Bailey, Calli Johnson duPont’s great grandfather. Today, Richard Johnson runs the business with his extended family that includes Mead Johnson, Calli Johnson duPont, Baillie Johnson and Dane Johnson. In addition to A Bit of Bailey’s and the soon-to-be-rebuilt Bailey’s General Store on Sanibel Island, the family owns The Island Store in nearby Captiva.