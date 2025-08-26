 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Legacy Indie Bailey’s Reopens on Hurricane-Hit Sanibel Island

Family owners unveil smaller-format market and prepare to break ground on new general store in Florida
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Bailey's family
The Johnson family, including the third- and fourth-generation owner/operators, are back in business with A Bit of Baileye's in Sanibel, Fla. (Image credit: Facebook)

Nearly three years after Hurricane Ian slammed the West Coast of Florida and left devastation in its wake, a beloved grocer in Sanibel, Fla., has hung its proverbial shingle again and welcomed back faithful shoppers.

The Johnson family that owns and operates Bailey's General Store, which dates back 126 years, recently unveiled A Bit of Bailey’s on the island near Fort Myers. Located at the intersection of Sanibel-Captiva Road and Rabbit Road, the market is a smaller format than the previous store that sustained heavy damage and has been shuttered since Ian roared ashore. The family is still planning to replace that store with a larger, more hurricane-proof location; a fall groundbreaking is expected for that site.

[RELATED: DoorDash Expands Local Business Disaster Relief Fund]

Calli Johnson duPont, the store’s fourth-generation owner-operator, explained to Progressive Grocer in a recent interview the impetus behind the creation of A Bit of Bailey’s: “When we reopened, we wanted to blend the best of both worlds — fresh, updated features that make shopping easier while still keeping the heart of Bailey’s intact. We’ve added modern touches like improved layouts, a wider selection of specialty items, and some fun new offerings in prepared foods and beverages."

She continued, “At the same time, you’ll still find the same warm hospitality, familiar products, and family traditions that people have loved for generations. It still feels like Bailey’s, just with a few thoughtful upgrades that reflect how our community shops today.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Opening up A Bit of Bailey’s and working through many permitting, logistical and construction issues related to the rebuilding of the other Bailey’s General Store was as important to the family as it was to community members, Johnson duPont noted. 

“Bailey’s has always been more than just a store — it’s been a gathering place and part of the Sanibel story for over a century. After everything our island has been through, there was never a question in our minds about rebuilding,” she said.

Dealing with hurricanes is nothing new for the generations of this family that have run Bailey’s. A century ago, the first store was decimated after a storm and was rebuilt nearby. In later years, the owners prepared for and cleaned up after Hurricane Charlie (2004) and Hurricane Irma (2017).

Indeed, the family’s tenacity reflects the spirit of many multi-generational independent stores around the country.

“Doing it together as a family made it even more meaningful. We felt a responsibility not only to honor the legacy of those who came before us, but also to serve the community that has supported us through thick and thin. Reopening is our way of saying: we’re here, we’re resilient, and we’re committed to Sanibel’s future,” Johnson duPont declared.

Bailey’s General Store was founded in 1899 by Frank Bailey, Calli Johnson duPont’s great grandfather. Today, Richard Johnson runs the business with his extended family that includes Mead Johnson, Calli Johnson duPont, Baillie Johnson and Dane Johnson. In addition to A Bit of Bailey’s and the soon-to-be-rebuilt Bailey’s General Store on Sanibel Island, the family owns The Island Store in nearby Captiva.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds