EXCLUSIVE: Kroger Gets Serious About Improving Health Outcomes
Dieticians can help shoppers figure out the right foods for their needs, and also help them with recipes, preparation and even food storage. They can also help people understand how small changes in their diets can make a big difference.
Gamification and rewards around healthier eating is another area where Lindholz sees Kroger making inroads.
“How can we make healthy eating and living fun and where it becomes a part of people's DNA, where it doesn't seem like a chore, but it's a choice to begin with? Ultimately it leads to people feeling better, living better lives, people not missing time at work,” she said.
In the end, it’s an interconnected process that starts with not just medicine, but the management of chronic disease through food.
“It's a really big deal and our country's in a lot of trouble,” Lindholz said of chronic disease. “About half the people in the United States have or are conflicted with a disease that is diet-related and that's a shame. We need to do something about it. So from transformation of the food system to making it easier for people to understand all the way to rewarding people for doing that.”
As for the future, Lindholz believes better health outcomes will come from a true understanding that everyone is very different, and they have different needs based on where they are in their personal health journey. Just as someone has a unique fingerprint, Lindholz says they should also have their own “food print” to help map out their individual needs.
“That food print would exist for each individual, although it may change in life depending on what you're afflicted with, whether you come down with cancer or diabetes, or maybe you're going through some stressful times in your life. I think we haven't quite got to that, but I think it's going to be very interesting.”
Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.