EXCLUSIVE: How Save A Lot Is Using Tech to Win Peak Shopping Moments

The tools are effective in cutting through the proverbial noise in today’s ultra-competitive retail omnichannel environment, she added.

“It’s really about targeting consumers where and when they are consuming media to drive traffic and build sales,” Kobus said.

Holidays are an especially good time to execute and evaluate such retail media campaigns, and Save A Lot also ramped up the programs on the Fourth of July and Labor Day.

“On key food holidays, customers are looking for more deals as they are entertaining and celebrating. As a value-focused grocer, it’s important for us to tell customers the different ways we provide value,” Kobus explained.

The Save A Lot app, which launched last year, has proven a pivotal part of both everyday engagement and special occasion promotions.

“There are different ways to save in our stores all the time – we have fresh produce offerings and fresh-cut meat, for example – and our app provides additional loyalty for our shoppers,” Kobus reports, adding that users have responded particularly well to coupons and rewards on the app.

Now that Labor Day has passed, Save A Lot is accelerating its digital outreach for the stretch of upcoming big occasions, with campaigns planned across the website, app and other media forms that target high-intent audiences and app users.

“We definitely expect to build on the momentum and we are well underway in preparation for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Our focus will be on traditional value items and we will collaborate with Swiftly to push that out to customers,” she reported.

