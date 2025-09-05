 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: How Save A Lot Is Using Tech to Win Peak Shopping Moments

Retail media and first-party data help the independent grocer connect with shoppers and compete better
Lynn Petrak
Save A Lot, which launched its app just about a year ago, has ramped up offers through targeted media campaigns, including pre-holiday pushes.

Many customers visit Save A Lot stores to, of course, save a lot on their grocery and household expenses. At a time of increased competition from dollar and extreme discount stores, warehouses and other omnichannel retailers, Save A Lot is shoring up efforts to provide value in many forms.

Technology is fueling many of those efforts. As part of its tech strategy, the independent retailer has focused on retail media campaigns ahead of peak shopping times. For example, a precision-targeted campaign that launched over the Memorial Day weekend across more than 550 stores led to a 199% increase in daily app installations compared to the previous 30 days. Save A Lot teamed up with grocer tech provider Swiftly to execute that program, which also resulted in a significant traffic boost and a measurable lift in incremental sales.

That start-of-summer campaign included digital circulars, targeted promotions and high-value coupon messaging, among other elements. 

“It was fantastic for us,” Katie Kobus, VP of marketing at Save A Lot, told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview. She attributes the success in large part to the ability to tailor messages to certain groups of customers, including high-intent audiences and frequent app users.

The tools are effective in cutting through the proverbial noise in today’s ultra-competitive retail omnichannel environment, she added. 

“It’s really about targeting consumers where and when they are consuming media to drive traffic and build sales,” Kobus said.

Holidays are an especially good time to execute and evaluate such retail media campaigns, and Save A Lot also ramped up the programs on the Fourth of July and Labor Day. 

“On key food holidays, customers are looking for more deals as they are entertaining and celebrating. As a value-focused grocer, it’s important for us to tell customers the different ways we provide value,” Kobus explained.

The Save A Lot app, which launched last year, has proven a pivotal part of both everyday engagement and special occasion promotions. 

“There are different ways to save in our stores all the time – we have fresh produce offerings and fresh-cut meat, for example – and our app provides additional loyalty for our shoppers,” Kobus reports, adding that users have responded particularly well to coupons and rewards on the app.

Now that Labor Day has passed, Save A Lot is accelerating its digital outreach for the stretch of upcoming big occasions, with campaigns planned across the website, app and other media forms that target high-intent audiences and app users. 

“We definitely expect to build on the momentum and we are well underway in preparation for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Our focus will be on traditional value items and we will collaborate with Swiftly to push that out to customers,” she reported.

Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, with approximately 700 stores in 30 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its of Outstanding Independent Grocers of 2025

