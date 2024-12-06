EXCLUSIVE: A Grocery Legacy Is a Powerful Business Foundation

Joel Quadracci’s great grandfather, Virgilio Quadracci, started his own Italian grocery store after coming to Racine, Wis., and Joel’s grandfather, Harry R. Quadracci, later bought a printing press to promote the store.
PG: Did Quad’s earlier work involve food retailing in some way, too?
JQ: Yes, back to grocery. Retailer flyers were where my father came from and that got us on track into grocery when we were in the free-standing insert business. We also acquired Vertis, which was retail printing.
PG: How does your business continue to serve food retailers and brands?
JQ: Now, and where we are going, we are playing a role in helping CPGs and grocers be successful and solve their daily needs, including through in-store retail media.
In general, we work with a lot of large and medium companies and also do work with smaller grocers, so it’s across the gamut in retail. For us, as the market is changing, grocery is an exciting place for us to play with the capabilities. It all comes together.
PG: Throughout your family and customer history, how has your focus stayed consistent on connecting with the customer?
JQ: The consumer is everything. They want experiences and they will react to different types of marketing, whether it’s online or in-store.
When you are in the store, it’s a journey, a whole discovery, and that’s where tech comes in. With the ability to have a retail media network in store, for example, you can control content across the screen and across the network for both retailers and CPGs to best use the space, putting the right message in front of the right person at the right time. That’s what marketing is.
[RELATED: Retail Media’s Growing Influence on Marketing Strategy]
PG: Going back to the full-circle notion, do you visit the site of your great-grandfather’s store?
JQ: From time to time, when I’m down that way, I will drive by. It was a storefront then, but I think it’s a house now. Grocery stores were small in those days.
My Great Uncle Willie, who was also my godfather, continued in the business, and it later became a Sentry store. I used to run into people who lived in Racine or their parents lived in Racine and everyone knew Willie. My uncle ran the store, but he often bagged groceries for the customers or took out their groceries to their car. That was his way of building relationships.
When I talk today about how marketing is data-driven, I reflect back on the days of my great grandfather and great uncle and how they got to know their customers and what their likes were – like "Hey, you came in today but didn’t buy milk – why not?" That’s data-driven marketing. Since the days of mass media, in TV, radio and print, the world has been trying to go back to that way of getting to know the customer intimately, and now data can help us do that.