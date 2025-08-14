Ex-Kroger CEO Again Called Upon to Explain Resignation
On July 29, it came to light that Albertsons Cos. is also seeking additional information regarding McMullen’s resignation. That request is related to Albertsons’ March lawsuit which claimed that Kroger failed to exercise “best efforts” and to take “any and all actions” to obtain regulatory approval of the companies’ proposed, and now defunct, merger deal.
As reported by Bloomberg, attorneys for Albertsons wrote in a July 27 court filing that “McMullen micromanaged the merger from beginning to end, and his business ethics (or lack thereof) lie at the heart of this case.”
Albertsons attorneys claim the company cannot trust that McMullen’s personal conduct was not related to the merger or any issue in the litigation. “Kroger has not explained why that conduct was so egregious that the Kroger board determined McMullen was unfit to serve as CEO and forced him out within 10 days of its discovery,” attorneys wrote.
Further, the attorneys said that McMullen’s conduct “raises significant concerns not only regarding his credibility, integrity and compliance with the law, but also about his focus during the merger process and his ability to fulfill Kroger’s contractual obligations to Albertsons.”
