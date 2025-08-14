 Skip to main content

Ex-Kroger CEO Again Called Upon to Explain Resignation

Current request is related to a lawsuit filed by singer Jewel and a festival company
Rodney McMullen, former CEO of The Kroger Co., is again being called on to divulge the details surrounding his abrupt resignation from the company back in March.

The request is related to a lawsuit against Kroger playing out in Ohio that was filed by Grammy-nominated singer Jewel and a festival company that accused the grocer of cutting them out of the partnership that in 2018 launched what has become the annual Kroger Wellness Festival.

According to Business Insider, McMullen is not named as a defendant in that lawsuit, but on Aug. 1, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins ruled that the ex-CEO must explain what led to his resignation from Kroger, as well as the identities of those involved, in a written response.

Plaintiffs are arguing that details around McMullen’s exit could be relevant to his credibility and "the existence of an allegedly corrupt corporate culture at Kroger," the judge wrote. Jenkins also noted that while McMullen "argues that this line of questioning is completely irrelevant, is not proportional to the needs of the case, and would be embarrassing to Mr. McMullen," plaintiffs say that he would be a witness in their case and those questions would be considered “routine.”

Wellness Your Way Festival and Inclusion filed their lawsuit against Kroger in December 2023, with the complaint accusing Kroger of breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other causes of action.

On July 29, it came to light that Albertsons Cos. is also seeking additional information regarding McMullen’s resignation. That request is related to Albertsons’ March lawsuit which claimed that Kroger failed to exercise “best efforts” and to take “any and all actions” to obtain regulatory approval of the companies’ proposed, and now defunct, merger deal. 

As reported by Bloomberg, attorneys for Albertsons wrote in a July 27 court filing that “McMullen micromanaged the merger from beginning to end, and his business ethics (or lack thereof) lie at the heart of this case.”

Albertsons attorneys claim the company cannot trust that McMullen’s personal conduct was not related to the merger or any issue in the litigation. “Kroger has not explained why that conduct was so egregious that the Kroger board determined McMullen was unfit to serve as CEO and forced him out within 10 days of its discovery,” attorneys wrote.

Further, the attorneys said that McMullen’s conduct “raises significant concerns not only regarding his credibility, integrity and compliance with the law, but also about his focus during the merger process and his ability to fulfill Kroger’s contractual obligations to Albertsons.”

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly 410,000 associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through an e-commerce and store experience under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

As of June 14, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under more than 22 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100.

