Ex-Kroger CEO Again Called Upon to Explain Resignation

Ex-Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen is again being asked by a court to explain the reason for his resignation.

Rodney McMullen, former CEO of The Kroger Co., is again being called on to divulge the details surrounding his abrupt resignation from the company back in March.

The request is related to a lawsuit against Kroger playing out in Ohio that was filed by Grammy-nominated singer Jewel and a festival company that accused the grocer of cutting them out of the partnership that in 2018 launched what has become the annual Kroger Wellness Festival.

According to Business Insider, McMullen is not named as a defendant in that lawsuit, but on Aug. 1, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins ruled that the ex-CEO must explain what led to his resignation from Kroger, as well as the identities of those involved, in a written response.

Plaintiffs are arguing that details around McMullen’s exit could be relevant to his credibility and "the existence of an allegedly corrupt corporate culture at Kroger," the judge wrote. Jenkins also noted that while McMullen "argues that this line of questioning is completely irrelevant, is not proportional to the needs of the case, and would be embarrassing to Mr. McMullen," plaintiffs say that he would be a witness in their case and those questions would be considered “routine.”

Wellness Your Way Festival and Inclusion filed their lawsuit against Kroger in December 2023, with the complaint accusing Kroger of breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other causes of action.