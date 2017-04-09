Enhancing the Experience You Deliver

In even very well-managed retail outlets, skilled people spend a lot of their working days doing fairly unskilled things. They take money, count change, test cash to ensure it is not counterfeit, and often move cash from point-of-sale to back-office locations for counting. None of these activities contributes anything to good quality service. In fact, as they use up valuable staff time they can actually degrade service quality by stretching sales personnel too thinly, leading to longer waiting times and rising dissatisfaction.

