Energy Drinks: A Retailer’s View

Energy drinks continue to post double-digit growth across Market 32 and Price Chopper, driven by overall category momentum and by the retailer's efforts to expand space and assortment within beverage sets.

As energy drinks continue to rise in popularity, retailers are getting smarter about how they approach such products. The insights shared here by Nick Beauharnois, category business manager at Schenectady, N.Y.-based Market 32/Price Chopper, part of Northeast Grocery, reflect broader category trends and retailer performance.

Progressive Grocer: What are consumers currently looking for in energy drinks, and why?

Nick Beauharnois: Three main things, depending on the demographic: First, the category is attracting a broader demographic, including more women, which is fueling innovation toward smaller-format cans with health- and lifestyle-focused branding. Second, younger shoppers are driving demand for co-licensed and co-branded flavors, inspired by nostalgic candies or snack brands that bring excitement and incremental growth to the segment. Third, innovation remains a key growth driver. Limited-time and seasonal flavor launches — like summer-themed citrus blends or fruit-forward releases in spring — continue to capture attention and boost performance.

PG: How have manufacturers and retailers been addressing those needs?

NB: Manufacturers are creating new sub-brands tailored to emerging consumer segments and leaning heavily into limited-time offerings. Seasonal flavor rotations and co-branded collaborations have become key tactics for maintaining shopper interest and energizing the category throughout the year.

PG: What ingredients are currently trending in the category, and why?

NB: We’re seeing more clean-label options emerging, with some zero-sugar formulations incorporating natural sweeteners like monk fruit. While these innovations are gaining traction, established formulations still make up the majority of sales, so the shift is gradual rather than immediate.