Energy Drinks: A Retailer’s View
PG: How has this category been performing at your stores?
NB: Energy drinks continue to post double-digit growth across Market 32 and Price Chopper. This is driven by overall category momentum and by our own efforts to expand space and assortment within beverage sets.
PG: What are the best ways to market and merchandise energy drinks at retail?
NB: The strongest results come from dedicated space for multipacks and ensuring cold availability for single-serve options. High-visibility placements, such as cold vaults and end caps, are particularly effective at capturing impulse purchases and encouraging repeat sales, as shoppers often return to the aisle to restock after trying new products.
PG: What’s next for the energy drink category?
NB: We expect to see continued innovation and new segment development. Nondairy, ready-to-drink protein beverages in cans and bottles are emerging, and we anticipate further blending between energy drinks and sports nutrition in both formulation and packaging.