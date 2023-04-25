From Endless Email to Operational Excellence: How Festival Foods inspired their teams to achieve industry-leading execution rates

Webinar Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. ET

What do frozen turkeys and whipped cream have to do with store communication? More than you might think!

Wisconsin-based grocer Festival Foods knew that sending thousands of emails from dozens of siloed departments wasn’t helping their store teams work efficiently - or move through liable inventory. They needed a solution that would simplify communication, increase employee accountability, and improve store execution.

Just six weeks after a full-fleet launch of Zipline, Festival Foods saw 93% readership and 90% execution—more than 3x the industry average execution rate of 29%.

Join this webinar to learn: