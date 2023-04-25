04/25/2023
Sponsored Content
From Endless Email to Operational Excellence: How Festival Foods inspired their teams to achieve industry-leading execution rates
What do frozen turkeys and whipped cream have to do with store communication? More than you might think!
Wisconsin-based grocer Festival Foods knew that sending thousands of emails from dozens of siloed departments wasn’t helping their store teams work efficiently - or move through liable inventory. They needed a solution that would simplify communication, increase employee accountability, and improve store execution.
Just six weeks after a full-fleet launch of Zipline, Festival Foods saw 93% readership and 90% execution—more than 3x the industry average execution rate of 29%.
Join this webinar to learn:
- How better communications allow grocers to grow sales, build community, and drive associate engagement.
- How to develop an operational strategy that aligns frontline teams to sell more products… (like turkeys and whipped cream!).
- The approach Festival Foods used to ensure successful adoption of a mission critical technology.