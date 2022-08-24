Empower Workers for Efficient Day Cleaning

Webinar Date: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET

Don’t wait until nighttime to make an impact on your customer’s experience. Improve the appearance of the store when the customer will feel it most: while they shop.

Kaivac systems enable efficient day cleaning, empowering employees to do more with the same amount of time and effort. Attend this webinar to find out how to:

Optimize labor for greater operational and scheduling efficiencies

Deploy repeatable processes to create clean and inviting spaces

Improve your employees’ experience while cleaning — especially in the restroom

Protect brand equity with exceptional store sanitation

Drive safety and reduce risk for employees and customers alike

Stores take a beating during the day, starting with foot traffic in the entryway. Add to that heavy restroom use, busy food prep, and the usual spills — and the last customer of the day shops in a very different store than the first customer of the day. Give that last customer the store experience they deserve.