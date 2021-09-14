Elmhurst 1925 Pistachio Crème Creamer and Pistachio Barista Edition

Plant milk maker Elmhurst 1925 has expanded its popular Creamers and Barista lines with Pistachio Crème Creamer and Pistachio Barista Edition products. Made with simple ingredients and no added gums or oils, these varieties will roll out to stores through October. Buttery, smooth and nutty with a touch of sweetness and just 15 calories per serving, the Pistachio Crème Oat Creamer contains only 1 gram of sugar and half the fat of other oat creamers, while the Pistachio Barista Edition is a two-in-one steamer and creamer crafted with only six ingredients for coffee shop-style indulgence. Both products have no artificial flavors, carrageenan, gums, oils or other emulsifiers, and are also Certified Vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free and OU Kosher. A 16-fluid-ounce carton of the Pistachio Crème Oat Creamer retails for a suggested $5.99, while a 32-fluid-ounce Pistachio Barista Edition goes for a suggested $6.99. The brand has introduced its seasonal OatNog and plant-based Pumpkin Spice and Caramel Macchiato oat creamers for the holiday season, retailing for a suggested $6.99 per 32-fluid-ounce carton of OatNog and $5.99 per 16-fluid-ounce carton of either variety of creamer. All Elmhurst products are created through a unique HydroRelease method, a zero-waste process that uses only water to separate the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers.