Advertisement
07/18/2022
Sponsored Content

Eliminate Bottle Confusion with Agua Plus

Eliminate Bottle Confusion with Agua Plus

Bottle confusion has existed for so long that we have almost come to accept it as a necessary evil. You put a bottle down next to others and two seconds later you forget which one belongs to you.

No longer.

Agua Plus has introduced its ph9+ alkaline water with an exciting new feature called All-Scratch! technology that eliminates bottle confusion for good. Simply scratch your name, initials or a picture directly on the bottle of Agua Plus to easily identify that it belongs to you. The unique scratch ink is resistant to all of the conditions a bottle of Agua Plus may find itself: water, ice, condensation, heat, sun and mild rubbing. On top of that, each bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic.

Don’t leave socializing responsibly to chance. Eliminate the confusion that leads to excess waste and the heightened risk of picking up a germ or a virus. Utilize Agua Plus to bring peace of mind to your customers and a unique value proposition to your business. Contact [email protected] to get started today.

Agua Plus is more than a water; it’s a solution!

 

Other Popular Products

Advertisement