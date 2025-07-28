El Rancho Supermercado Helps Make Produce More Affordable in North Texas

El Rancho is working with Texas Health to offer Double Up Food Bucks Texas benefits to SNAP recipients at eight of the grocer’s North Texas stores.

El Rancho Supermercado, part of Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), is joining Texas Health Resources to help make fresh produce more affordable for North Texas families. El Rancho is working with Texas Health to offer Double Up Food Bucks Texas benefits to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients at eight of the grocer’s North Texas stores. El Rancho’s entry into the program brings the total number of grocery stores and farmers markets accepting Double Up Texas benefits in the region to 25.

Double Up Texas is led statewide by Austin-based Sustainable Food Center and carried out regionally by Texas Health Community Hope, Texas Health’s effort to promote healthier futures through a broad range of initiatives, investments and collaborations. The program enables shoppers receiving SNAP benefits to double their purchasing dollars when buying fresh fruits and vegetables at participating grocers and farmers markets by either matching or discounting fresh produce purchases.

As an introductory offer through Aug. 31, anyone using a Lone Star Card at a participating El Rancho store will automatically get 50% off their fresh produce purchase, up to $10 per day per transaction. After that date, the offer will be 50% off, up to $5 per day per transaction.