 Skip to main content

El Rancho Supermercado Helps Make Produce More Affordable in North Texas

Shoppers receiving SNAP benefits can double their purchasing dollars when buying fresh fruits and vegetables
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
El Rancho Supermercado Houston Main Image
El Rancho is working with Texas Health to offer Double Up Food Bucks Texas benefits to SNAP recipients at eight of the grocer’s North Texas stores.

El Rancho Supermercado, part of Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), is joining Texas Health Resources to help make fresh produce more affordable for North Texas families. El Rancho is working with Texas Health to offer Double Up Food Bucks Texas benefits to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients at eight of the grocer’s North Texas stores. El Rancho’s entry into the program brings the total number of grocery stores and farmers markets accepting Double Up Texas benefits in the region to 25. 

Double Up Texas is led statewide by Austin-based  Sustainable Food Center and carried out regionally by Texas Health Community Hope, Texas Health’s effort to promote healthier futures through a broad range of initiatives, investments and collaborations. The program enables shoppers receiving SNAP benefits to double their purchasing dollars when buying fresh fruits and vegetables at participating grocers and farmers markets by either matching or discounting fresh produce purchases.

[RELATED: Heritage Grocers Adds Tech Program for Healthy Food Access]

As an introductory offer through Aug. 31, anyone using a Lone Star Card at a participating El Rancho store will automatically get 50% off their fresh produce purchase, up to $10 per day per transaction. After that date, the offer will be 50% off, up to $5 per day per transaction.

“We’re proud to partner with Texas Health to expand the Double Up Food Bucks program in North Texas,” said Adam Salgado, president and executive director for the Heritage Grocers Group Giving Foundation. “Making benefits available to our customers means more nutritious food on the table for families who need it most. But the impact goes beyond individual households. This partnership is a commitment to food security, to public health, and to the well-being of the communities we serve every day.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The eight El Rancho locations taking part in the Double Up Texas program are located in Dallas (two stores), Lewisville, Fort Worth, McKinney, Grand Prairie, Garland and Irving. Double Up Texas benefits are also available at three other El Rancho locations, two in Houston and one in Odessa.

“El Rancho has a well-established and trusted local presence,” noted Matt Dufrene, a VP for Arlington, Texas-based Texas Health. “El Rancho’s participation in this important initiative means more local families can now access Double Up Texas benefits, and that’s a win for the well-being of our entire community.”

Texas Health first rolled out Double Up Food Bucks in North Texas in 2020 at Fort Worth’s Cowtown Farmers Market as part of its wider goal to make healthy choices easier and more accessible. The program has since expanded to include Foodland Markets and Tom Thumb grocery stores, as well as various additional farmers market locations.

Double Up Texas locations are selected based on a range of factors, among them findings from the Texas Health Community Health Needs Assessment; the geographic area served by vendors willing and able to implement the program; and the ability to fund new locations. Plans are in place to add more Double Up locations in the coming year.

Ontario, Calif.-based HGG, the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the United States. operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.  

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds