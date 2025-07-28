El Rancho Supermercado Helps Make Produce More Affordable in North Texas
The eight El Rancho locations taking part in the Double Up Texas program are located in Dallas (two stores), Lewisville, Fort Worth, McKinney, Grand Prairie, Garland and Irving. Double Up Texas benefits are also available at three other El Rancho locations, two in Houston and one in Odessa.
“El Rancho has a well-established and trusted local presence,” noted Matt Dufrene, a VP for Arlington, Texas-based Texas Health. “El Rancho’s participation in this important initiative means more local families can now access Double Up Texas benefits, and that’s a win for the well-being of our entire community.”
Texas Health first rolled out Double Up Food Bucks in North Texas in 2020 at Fort Worth’s Cowtown Farmers Market as part of its wider goal to make healthy choices easier and more accessible. The program has since expanded to include Foodland Markets and Tom Thumb grocery stores, as well as various additional farmers market locations.
Double Up Texas locations are selected based on a range of factors, among them findings from the Texas Health Community Health Needs Assessment; the geographic area served by vendors willing and able to implement the program; and the ability to fund new locations. Plans are in place to add more Double Up locations in the coming year.
Ontario, Calif.-based HGG, the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the United States. operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.