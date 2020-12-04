Eight Ways for Sourcing in Times of Uncertainty

COVID-19 has placed an enormous challenge on Procurement Professionals, especially those responsible for sourcing goods and services. The intensified levels of uncertainty, price volatility, mounting supplier risk, increased demand or vastly reduced inventory … to name a few … has everyone wondering, “can we continue with business as usual”?

With this complicated landscape, you are not only looking to weather the current challenges, but also prepare your organization for recovery. Download our guide to discover eight best practices and tools to help your procurement team navigate these unprecedented times for right now and in the future.