Egglife Sweet Cinnamon Wrap

At the request of fans, Egglife Foods, which reimagines flour-based foods with egg whites, has once more disrupted the tortilla category with sweet cinnamon egglife egg white wraps. The wraps unlock different eating occasions and represent a pivotal transition from the brand’s existing savory lineup of Original, Everything Bagel, Southwest and Italian varieties. Naturally sweetened with monk fruit, egglife sweet cinnamon wraps are a zero-sugar, high-protein, low-carb alternative for breakfast or dessert recipes. An accompanying advertising campaign, offering bold visuals and clever copy, has launched across a range of consumer touchpoints, including connected TV/streaming, online video, social media, display, out-of-home, search, influencer relations and public relations, with a 43% increase in marketing investment from the prior year. A 6-ounce package of six wraps of any variety retails for a suggested $4.99.