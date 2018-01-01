Press enter to search
Eggland's Best Snacks

Eggland's Best Snacks

Snacking is more popular than ever and an increasing part of every busy person's day. In response, Eggland's Best has stepped forward with four new snack-pack varieties, including Bacon and Cheddar Cheese (3.1-ounce, 20 grams of protein), with cooked bacon, mild cheddar and a hard-cooked egg; Olives and Feta (3.5-ounce, 10 grams of protein), with Kalamata-style olives, feta cheese and a hard-cooked egg; Salame and Provolone (3.3-ounce, 17 grams of protein), with sliced Genoa salame, cubed provolone cheese and a hard-cooked egg; and Chocolate Covered Almonds and Cheddar (3.4-ounce, 14 grams of protein), with chocolate-covered almonds, sharp white cheddar cheese and a hard-cooked egg. Each of the new refrigerated snack sets comes with its own packets of salt and pepper, and retails for a suggested $3.29.

