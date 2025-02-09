Easy Street, a street-food-inspired, flavor-forward line of fresh, pre-trimmed, pre-diced, dry-seasoned chicken, is arriving at grocery shelves starting this month. Delivering big taste with zero prep – home chefs can take it from pack to pan to plate in seven minutes or less – the product line comes in Street Taco, Korean BBQ and Rotisserie varieties. Unlike competitors that rely on wet marinades or added oils, Easy Street’s dry-seasoned chicken uses no preservatives or food dyes. It’s also made with no antibiotics ever, using naturally portioned, pre-diced pieces for fast and consistent cooking on griddles, stovetops and more. The brand is positioned to resonate with busy parents, young professionals, and anyone seeking protein-rich, better-for-you options that don’t require cleanup or planning. A 1.25-pound package of any variety retails for a suggested $5.99. Easy Street will be available at ALDI, Giant Eagle, Giant Food, Harris Teeter, Market Basket, Weis Markets and ShopRite stores in Connecticut; Delaware; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Ohio; Virginia; Washington, D.C.; and West Virginia. Founded in 2025 by Holly Poultry Inc. CEO Zach Fine, Easy Street is part One Fine Family, a Baltimore-based food company focused on bringing restaurant-quality poultry to everyday home kitchens.