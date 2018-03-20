Earth Fare to Shutter 2 Atlanta-Area Stores

Earth Fare will close two stores in the Atlanta area at the end of the month, according to a local report citing a representative of the Asheville, N.C.-based natural food grocer.

The affected locations are Emory Point and Village at Peachtree Corners, according to What Now Atlanta, which reports on openings and closings in Atlanta’s restaurants, retail and real estate.

“As part of Earth Fare’s strategy for accelerated growth, we have carefully reviewed our existing portfolio of store locations and made the difficult decision to close our Peachtree Corners and Emory Point locations,” the company representative told the website, adding, “Despite the hard work of our team members, the real estate challenges associated with these locations have proven too difficult to overcome.”