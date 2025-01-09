Made with real ingredients, crafted for convenience, and designed to drive sales.

Add premium indulgence to your bakery or frozen dessert section with Dutch Apron® Bakery Cake Rolls! Made of equal parts moist cake and real cream cheese or crème filling swirled in a slice-able roll, this dessert lineup is made with premium ingredients like real fruit, real vegetable purée, 100% Grade A cream cheese and no HFCS to give your customers the quality they expect.

To meet your needs, this product is available in six seasonal and everyday flavors to keep customers coming back for more all year long. Offered in sizes ranging from 17.5 ounces to 19.5 ounces and sold in 8-count cases, these flavorful cake rolls are packaged in interlocking clamshells to maintain freshness for up to seven days refrigerated and 365 days frozen.

Powered by the only oven of its kind in North America, Dutch Apron® Bakery’s advanced production processes and expert oversight ensure unmatched consistency, reliability and quality in every cake roll.

A truly indulgent treat that is perfect for Sweetening Life's Special Moments. Get the No. 1 cake roll on your shelves today! Visit dutchapron.com to learn more.