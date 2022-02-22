02/22/2022
Sponsored Content
Drinking Up Functional Beverage Sales
Grocery aisles seem to be bursting with enhanced beverages. From alkaline waters to mood-boosting drinks to elixirs that promise skin-boosting benefits, functional beverage sales are booming. Within that category, alkaline water sales also show no signs of slowing down. Plus Brand Industries Founder Chad Willis talked to Progressive Grocer about the popularity of alkaline water, his All-Scratch Technology and the future of the beverage industry.