DoorDash Posts Solid Q2 With Double-Digit Increases in Orders and Revenue

Grocery has become a reliable sector for DoorDash, which capped a strong second quarter with double-digit increases in orders and revenue.

DoorDash continues to expand beyond restaurant delivery, widening its grocery partnerships in a bid to give shoppers more choices and diversify its business. Shortly after announcing it is adding six new regional and independent grocers to its platform, the San Francisco, Calif.-based delivery platform shared its latest quarterly results.

According to DoorDash, total orders jumped 20% year-over-year (YoY) during the recently concluded second quarter. Revenue rose a healthy 25% YoY during the three-month period ending June 30, topping $3.3 billion, while adjusted EBITDA spiked 52% to $655 million from $430 million during the second quarter of 2024.

The company attributed the double-digit growth rates in large part to its increasing roster of partners.

“Levels of consumer engagement in the U.S. were evident across many metrics and widespread throughout our consumer cohorts. In the U.S., the size of our new consumer cohorts increased on a Y/Y basis in each of April, May, and June, with initial engagement levels that were consistent with the relevant year-ago period. We believe this highlights the broadening attraction of our marketplace and the opportunity we have to continue attracting new consumers,” the company explained in a statement.