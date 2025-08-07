 Skip to main content

DoorDash Posts Solid Q2 With Double-Digit Increases in Orders and Revenue

Non-restaurant verticals, including grocery, help lift delivery service’s performance
Lynn Petrak
DoorDash inside store
Grocery has become a reliable sector for DoorDash, which capped a strong second quarter with double-digit increases in orders and revenue.

DoorDash continues to expand beyond restaurant delivery, widening its grocery partnerships in a bid to give shoppers more choices and diversify its business. Shortly after announcing it is adding six new regional and independent grocers to its platform, the San Francisco, Calif.-based delivery platform shared its latest quarterly results.

According to DoorDash, total orders jumped 20% year-over-year (YoY) during the recently concluded second quarter. Revenue rose a healthy 25% YoY during the three-month period ending June 30, topping $3.3 billion, while adjusted EBITDA spiked 52% to $655 million from $430 million during the second quarter of 2024.

The company attributed the double-digit growth rates in large part to its increasing roster of partners. 

“Levels of consumer engagement in the U.S. were evident across many metrics and widespread throughout our consumer cohorts. In the U.S., the size of our new consumer cohorts increased on a Y/Y basis in each of April, May, and June, with initial engagement levels that were consistent with the relevant year-ago period. We believe this highlights the broadening attraction of our marketplace and the opportunity we have to continue attracting new consumers,” the company explained in a statement.

CFO Ravi Anaconda expanded on the growth of the platform’s vertical businesses during the Aug. 6 earnings call. “New verticals had a really strong quarter. They’re growing really fast, growing much faster than our core restaurants business. In fact, we grew share,” he said, adding, “And you actually break that apart, we are seeing strength both from new as well as existing cohorts. On the new cohorts, today, the size of new cohorts ordering from new verticals is higher than same time last year.”

Echoed CEO Tony Xu: "Food is the most resilient category and most sought-after category for convenient consumptions. If you just think about the fact that it is the activity in which we engage with three times a day, 20 to 25 [times] a week and more than 100 times a month and then now you include all of the shopping categories and use cases outside of food that DoorDash has been pursuing for the last five years."

Grocery has indeed become a strong vertical for DoorDash. According to the company, nearly one in two U.S. consumers who placed their first grocery, convenience or alcohol delivery order through a third-party marketplace in 2024 did so on the DoorDash platform.

Founded in 2013, DoorDash is a global platform dedicated to keeping commerce thriving in the communities where it operates. Today, the company serves more than 42 million monthly active users in 30-plus countries. 

