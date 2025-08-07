DoorDash Posts Solid Q2 With Double-Digit Increases in Orders and Revenue
CFO Ravi Anaconda expanded on the growth of the platform’s vertical businesses during the Aug. 6 earnings call. “New verticals had a really strong quarter. They’re growing really fast, growing much faster than our core restaurants business. In fact, we grew share,” he said, adding, “And you actually break that apart, we are seeing strength both from new as well as existing cohorts. On the new cohorts, today, the size of new cohorts ordering from new verticals is higher than same time last year.”
Echoed CEO Tony Xu: "Food is the most resilient category and most sought-after category for convenient consumptions. If you just think about the fact that it is the activity in which we engage with three times a day, 20 to 25 [times] a week and more than 100 times a month – and then now you include all of the shopping categories and use cases outside of food that DoorDash has been pursuing for the last five years."
Grocery has indeed become a strong vertical for DoorDash. According to the company, nearly one in two U.S. consumers who placed their first grocery, convenience or alcohol delivery order through a third-party marketplace in 2024 did so on the DoorDash platform.
Founded in 2013, DoorDash is a global platform dedicated to keeping commerce thriving in the communities where it operates. Today, the company serves more than 42 million monthly active users in 30-plus countries.