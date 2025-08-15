DoorDash Delivers at Discount — for Pickleball Players

DoorDash is diving into one of the country’s fastest-growing sports via a new partnership.

The online delivery provider is teaming up with Ace Pickleball Club, a developer of membership-based indoor pickleball venues, to become the official on-demand delivery & pickup platform of Ace Pickleball Club. Through this partnership, DoorDash will offer exclusive benefits to Ace Pickleball Club members, including various discounted promotions on eligible orders delivered to their local store.

Each Ace Pickleball Club location will feature a designated DoorDash Delivery Zone to receive orders placed by their members and guests. This integration will enable customers to place orders in-between games for groceries, sporting equipment, and other daily essentials.

"This partnership brings together two brands committed to community and convenience, and we're proud to support pickleball players and fans of the sport — both on and off the court," said Ariel Gambardella, head of brand partnerships at DoorDash. "From pre-match fuel and weekly groceries to recovery items and gear, we look forward to helping Ace Pickleball Club members spend less time managing logistics and more time playing the sport they love."