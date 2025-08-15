 Skip to main content

DoorDash Delivers at Discount — for Pickleball Players

Online delivery provider is diving into one of the country’s fastest-growing sports via a new partnership
Dan Berthiaume
DoorDash
DoorDash is delivering directly to Ace Pickleball Club locations.

DoorDash is diving into one of the country’s fastest-growing sports via a new partnership.

The online delivery provider is teaming up with Ace Pickleball Club, a developer of membership-based indoor pickleball venues, to become the official on-demand delivery & pickup platform of Ace Pickleball Club. Through this partnership, DoorDash will offer exclusive benefits to Ace Pickleball Club members, including various discounted promotions on eligible orders delivered to their local store. 

Each Ace Pickleball Club location will feature a designated DoorDash Delivery Zone to receive orders placed by their members and guests. This integration will enable customers to place orders in-between games for groceries, sporting equipment, and other daily essentials.

"This partnership brings together two brands committed to community and convenience, and we're proud to support pickleball players and fans of the sport — both on and off the court," said Ariel Gambardella, head of brand partnerships at DoorDash. "From pre-match fuel and weekly groceries to recovery items and gear, we look forward to helping Ace Pickleball Club members spend less time managing logistics and more time playing the sport they love."    

As part of the collaboration, DoorDash will also serve as an official multi-year sponsor of the Ace Pickleball Club Championship Series, a members-only tournament series spanning across all Ace Pickleball Club locations multiple times throughout the year.

Pickleball is gaining momentum with consumers as chains dedicated to the sport are continuing to expand their footprints across the United States. Dallas-based The Pickle Pad recently announced that it had signed 12 franchise agreements in the first quarter of 2025, while Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle is focusing on acquiring complementary entertainment and hospitality concepts, as well as exploring city partnerships to build public pickleball court facilities.

"Everything we do at Ace Pickleball Club is geared towards delivering an incredible experience for our members," said Jay Diederich, CEO of Ace Pickleball Club. "Our team is always looking not only to enhance our member experience within our clubs, but also in their everyday lives, and DoorDash is the perfect partner to help us do exactly that. Partnering with DoorDash lets us bring that commitment to life in new ways — making it easier for our members to play more games and still get what they need, when they need it. We believe this partnership truly enhances our overall Member experience."

Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 30 countries. Ace Pickleball Club operates more than 35 locations in 21 states expected to be open across the U.S. by early 2026.

