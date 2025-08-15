DoorDash Delivers at Discount — for Pickleball Players
As part of the collaboration, DoorDash will also serve as an official multi-year sponsor of the Ace Pickleball Club Championship Series, a members-only tournament series spanning across all Ace Pickleball Club locations multiple times throughout the year.
Pickleball is gaining momentum with consumers as chains dedicated to the sport are continuing to expand their footprints across the United States. Dallas-based The Pickle Pad recently announced that it had signed 12 franchise agreements in the first quarter of 2025, while Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle is focusing on acquiring complementary entertainment and hospitality concepts, as well as exploring city partnerships to build public pickleball court facilities.
"Everything we do at Ace Pickleball Club is geared towards delivering an incredible experience for our members," said Jay Diederich, CEO of Ace Pickleball Club. "Our team is always looking not only to enhance our member experience within our clubs, but also in their everyday lives, and DoorDash is the perfect partner to help us do exactly that. Partnering with DoorDash lets us bring that commitment to life in new ways — making it easier for our members to play more games and still get what they need, when they need it. We believe this partnership truly enhances our overall Member experience."
Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 30 countries. Ace Pickleball Club operates more than 35 locations in 21 states expected to be open across the U.S. by early 2026.
This article was originally published at sister brand Chain Store Age.