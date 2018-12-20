Dollars Stores a Holiday Destination: NPD Group

More than four in 10 consumers revealed that they plan to shop at a dollar store during the holiday season, according to a recent survey by The NPD Group.

NPD’s Checkout, a receipt-mining service, found that dollar stores, including Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, are growing in popularity, with the number of buyers rising 3 percent in the 12 months ending October 2018, compared with last year.

“Dollar stores’ old bargain-based reputation is now more about value and variety, expanding their reach among consumers,” noted Marshal Cohen, chief industry advisor at Port Washington, N.Y.-based NPD. “Especially during the holiday shopping season, time-starved consumers are attracted to one-stop retailers that help them minimize the surge in their spending.”

Over the past year, in spite of no meaningful change in average basket size, the rise in brick-and-mortar dollar store buyers has been further helped by an increase in the average spend per buyer, from $165 to $171. The result: 7 percent growth in overall consumer spending at dollar store retailers, according to Checkout.

Consumers of all income levels and age brackets are shopping at these stores. Surprisingly, almost a third of dollar store spending comes from households with incomes of $100,000 and up. Meanwhile, the spending distribution among the four lower income brackets is fairly evenly distributed, with the second-highest share coming from $25,000-to-$49,999 income households.

Older Gen Xers – those between 45 and 54 years old – are the primary dollar store buyer, accounting for 30 percent of spending, but younger consumers are also purchasing items at these stores.