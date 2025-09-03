 Skip to main content

Dollar Tree Proves Its Prowess as a 'Fully Focused Business' in Q2

1st earnings report following Family Dollar divestiture proves fruitful
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Dollar Tree hit another high note in its fiscal Q2.

Dollar Tree Inc. had an impressive second quarter, reporting a 6.5% increase in same-store net sales, with overall net sales increasing 12.3% to $4.6 billion. The quarter, ended Aug. 2, also brought a gross profit increase of 12.9% to $1.6 billion.

The rise in same-store net sales also brought a 3.4% increase in average ticket, with location intelligence firm Placer.ai reporting that overall visits to Dollar Tree were up 12.6% year-over-year in Q2, while same-store visits rose 8%.

“The strong sales growth, margin outperformance, and market share gains that Dollar Tree delivered in the second quarter against an increasingly challenging economic backdrop reinforces the unique position that Dollar Tree occupies in today’s retail landscape,” said Mike Creedon, CEO. “With the Family Dollar sale complete, Dollar Tree is now a fully focused business and every ounce of our leadership attention, capital investment, and operating resources is now directed toward strengthening the Dollar Tree brand.”

Dollar Tree saw gross profit increase 12.9% to $1.6 billion during the quarter, and gross margin expanded 20 basis points to 34.4%. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 60 basis points to 29.6% of total revenue, which the company said was driven primarily by higher store payroll and wage increases, as well as higher depreciation expense from store improvements and higher incentive compensation.

During Q2, the company opened 106 new Dollar Tree stores and converted approximately 585 stores to its 3.0 multi-price format.

As for its full-year fiscal outlook, Dollar Tree now expects net sales from continuing operations to be in the range of $19.3 billion to $19.5 billion, with comparable store net sales growth in the range of 4% to 6%. Its prior adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations outlook is expected to be in the range of $5.32 to $5.72

The quarter’s success comes on the heels of the divestiture of its Family Dollar banner on July 5. The sale to Brigade Capital Management LP and Macellum Capital Management LLC totaled $1 billion. Net proceeds from the sale are estimated to total approximately $800 million, comprising $665 million paid at closing and approximately $135 million as a result of the monetization of cash prior to closing through a reduction of net working capital. 

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree Inc. operates more than 9,000 stores and 18 distribution centers across 48 states and five Canadian provinces. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada. The company is No. 32 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

