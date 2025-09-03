Dollar Tree Proves Its Prowess as a 'Fully Focused Business' in Q2
As for its full-year fiscal outlook, Dollar Tree now expects net sales from continuing operations to be in the range of $19.3 billion to $19.5 billion, with comparable store net sales growth in the range of 4% to 6%. Its prior adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations outlook is expected to be in the range of $5.32 to $5.72
The quarter’s success comes on the heels of the divestiture of its Family Dollar banner on July 5. The sale to Brigade Capital Management LP and Macellum Capital Management LLC totaled $1 billion. Net proceeds from the sale are estimated to total approximately $800 million, comprising $665 million paid at closing and approximately $135 million as a result of the monetization of cash prior to closing through a reduction of net working capital.
Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree Inc. operates more than 9,000 stores and 18 distribution centers across 48 states and five Canadian provinces. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada. The company is No. 32 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.