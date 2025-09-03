Dollar Tree Proves Its Prowess as a 'Fully Focused Business' in Q2

Dollar Tree Inc. had an impressive second quarter, reporting a 6.5% increase in same-store net sales, with overall net sales increasing 12.3% to $4.6 billion. The quarter, ended Aug. 2, also brought a gross profit increase of 12.9% to $1.6 billion.

The rise in same-store net sales also brought a 3.4% increase in average ticket, with location intelligence firm Placer.ai reporting that overall visits to Dollar Tree were up 12.6% year-over-year in Q2, while same-store visits rose 8%.

“The strong sales growth, margin outperformance, and market share gains that Dollar Tree delivered in the second quarter against an increasingly challenging economic backdrop reinforces the unique position that Dollar Tree occupies in today’s retail landscape,” said Mike Creedon, CEO. “With the Family Dollar sale complete, Dollar Tree is now a fully focused business and every ounce of our leadership attention, capital investment, and operating resources is now directed toward strengthening the Dollar Tree brand.”

Dollar Tree saw gross profit increase 12.9% to $1.6 billion during the quarter, and gross margin expanded 20 basis points to 34.4%. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 60 basis points to 29.6% of total revenue, which the company said was driven primarily by higher store payroll and wage increases, as well as higher depreciation expense from store improvements and higher incentive compensation.

During Q2, the company opened 106 new Dollar Tree stores and converted approximately 585 stores to its 3.0 multi-price format.