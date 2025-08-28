 Skip to main content

Dollar Tree Partners With Uber Eats

Discounter’s stores join app offering customers on-demand access to value-driven items
Thanks to a new partnership between Dollar Tree and Uber Eats, customers across the United States will now be able to access on-demand delivery for affordable everyday items, including groceries.

Dollar Tree Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. have rolled out a new nationwide partnership that brings nearly 9,000 of the discounter’s stores to the Uber Eats platform. Customers across the United States will now be able to access on-demand delivery for such affordable everyday items as groceries, household staples, party supplies and cosmetics. 

“Bringing Dollar Tree to the Uber Eats platform means customers can now enjoy the great value and everyday essentials they count on, plus the thrill of discovering those unexpected treasures  all with the convenience of same-day delivery,” noted Brent Beebe, Dollar Tree’s SVP of retail merchandising and marketing. “We’re making it easier than ever for our shoppers to access the fun, affordable finds they love, right when and where they need them.”

[RELATED: Dollar General, Uber Eats Team Up Nationwide]

According to Uber, this latest partnership marks a new milestone in its retail expansion across suburban and rural areas of the United States.

“Whether it’s last-minute gift wrap, a birthday balloon, classroom supplies, or your go-to snacks, Dollar Tree delivers real value and convenience,” said Hashim Amin, head of grocery and retail for North America at San Francisco-based Uber. “We’re proud to partner with Dollar Tree to bring their unique offering to Uber Eats, helping customers save valuable time and money.”

To mark the occasion, Uber Eats is offering $10 off orders of $30 or more with the code DOLLAR10 through Sept. 30. As is customary, Uber One members have $0 delivery fees on eligible orders and receive other exclusive perks.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree Inc. operates more than 9,000 stores and 18 distribution centers across 48 states and five Canadian provinces. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada. The company is No. 32 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

