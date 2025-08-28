Dollar Tree Partners With Uber Eats

Thanks to a new partnership between Dollar Tree and Uber Eats, customers across the United States will now be able to access on-demand delivery for affordable everyday items, including groceries.

Dollar Tree Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. have rolled out a new nationwide partnership that brings nearly 9,000 of the discounter’s stores to the Uber Eats platform. Customers across the United States will now be able to access on-demand delivery for such affordable everyday items as groceries, household staples, party supplies and cosmetics.

“Bringing Dollar Tree to the Uber Eats platform means customers can now enjoy the great value and everyday essentials they count on, plus the thrill of discovering those unexpected treasures – all with the convenience of same-day delivery,” noted Brent Beebe, Dollar Tree’s SVP of retail merchandising and marketing. “We’re making it easier than ever for our shoppers to access the fun, affordable finds they love, right when and where they need them.”

[RELATED: Dollar General, Uber Eats Team Up Nationwide]

According to Uber, this latest partnership marks a new milestone in its retail expansion across suburban and rural areas of the United States.