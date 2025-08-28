Dollar Tree Partners With Uber Eats
“Whether it’s last-minute gift wrap, a birthday balloon, classroom supplies, or your go-to snacks, Dollar Tree delivers real value and convenience,” said Hashim Amin, head of grocery and retail for North America at San Francisco-based Uber. “We’re proud to partner with Dollar Tree to bring their unique offering to Uber Eats, helping customers save valuable time and money.”
To mark the occasion, Uber Eats is offering $10 off orders of $30 or more with the code DOLLAR10 through Sept. 30. As is customary, Uber One members have $0 delivery fees on eligible orders and receive other exclusive perks.
Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree Inc. operates more than 9,000 stores and 18 distribution centers across 48 states and five Canadian provinces. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada. The company is No. 32 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.