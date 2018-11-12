Dollar Tree Appoints Thomas W. Dickson to Board of Directors

Dollar Tree Inc. has appointed former Harris Teeter CEO Thomas W. "Tad" Dickson as a new independent board director, effective Jan. 1, 2019. Dickson succeeds Mary Anne Citrino, who will retire from the board on Dec. 31.

Dickson was CEO of the Matthews, N.C.-based Southeastern grocer from February 1997 until January 2014, when he retired, and also served as chairman of the company’s board from March 2006 until January 2014. He currently sits on the board of directors of Brixmor Property Group Inc., a publicly traded real estate investment trust, and is a member of the compensation committee. Dickson previously served on the boards of directors of Conagra Brands Inc., CST Brands Inc. and The Pantry Inc., the last as chairman.

The Kroger Co. acquired Harris Teeter in early 2014.

"Tad’s addition represents the fourth independent director joining our board since May 2016," noted Bob Sasser, executive chairman of Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree. "Tad's extensive executive leadership experience in consumables retail will be a welcomed addition to our board. With two large complementary brands – Dollar Tree and Family Dollar – we have an unparalleled opportunity to serve more customers in all markets as we continue to grow our business." "Dollar Tree is uniquely positioned, with a resilient business model, to deliver both growth and improvement in the years ahead," said Dickson. "Through a clear focus on its customers, while managing its business with discipline and solid execution, both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar strive to be the premier shopping destination for both value and convenience. I look forward to contributing to the board and to the company’s continued efforts to be the leader in value retail."

Dollar Tree operates more than 15,100 stores in 48 states and five Canadian provinces. The company’s stores operate under the Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada banners.