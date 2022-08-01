Dollar General Strengthens Its Board

Dollar General Corp. has appointed Ana Chadwick, current EVP and CFO of Stamford, Conn.-based Pitney Bowes Inc., to its board of directors.

With Chadwick’s election, Dollar General’s board of directors now consists of nine total members. She joins eight current members with extensive expertise and experience across several industries. Chadwick also will serve on the company’s audit committee of the board of directors.

Chadwick has more than 25 years of finance and operations experience. Since January 2021, she has been working at Pitney Bowes, a global shipping and mailing company providing technology, logistics and financial services to small- and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients. Chadwick manages an organization of more than 400 employees, leading financial, real estate and procurement operations. Prior to Pitney Bowes, Chadwick worked at General Electric (GE) Co. for 28 years, holding such GE Capital leadership roles as president and CEO of GE Capital Global Legacy Solutions, CFO and COO of GE Capital Global Legacy Solutions, controller of GE Capital Americas, CFO of GE Capital Energy Financial Services, COO of GE Money Bank Latin America, CFO of GE Capital Consumer Finance Latin America, and CFO of GE Capital Bank as well as other financial and audit roles at GE.

“Dollar General is pleased to welcome Ana to our board of directors,” said Michael Calbert, Dollar General’s chairman of the board. “She brings valuable international experience and knowledge in finance, real estate and procurement. We are confident Ana will be a strong addition to Dollar General’s board as it guides and supports the company to meet its goals of expanding the business, enhancing services and driving strategic growth for shareholders.”

One of these goals include Dollar General’s emphasis on expanding its health care offerings. On July 28, the discount retailer revealed the creation of a health care advisory panel to serve as thought partners and strategists to Dollar General on how best to invest its resources in the context of the health-and-wellness landscape.

In its efforts to drive strategic growth, Dollar General also recently made several high-profile leadership changes, ranging from roles in supply chain to merchandising. The retailer will also soon have a new leader at the helm. CEO Todd Vasos will retire from his current position on Nov. 1, at which point COO Jeffery Owen will assume the CEO role.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 18,356 stores in 47 states as of April 29. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.