Dollar General Names New CFO
The c-suite news follows a good start to the discount retailer’s fiscal 2025. Net sales at Dollar General climbed 5.3% to $10.4 billion in its first quarter ended May 2, compared with $9.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024.
The net sales increase was driven by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales, partly offset by the impact of store closures. Same-store sales rose 2.4%, reflecting a 2.7% increase in average transaction amount and a 0.3% decrease in customer traffic.
As of May 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,582 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.