Dollar General Names New CFO

Donny Lau will return to the company following a stint at Zaxby’s
Emily Crowe
Dollar General Corp. (DG) is welcoming back Donny Lau as its new SVP and CFO, effective Oct. 20. Lau will replace current CFO Kelly Dilts, who is leaving the company effective Aug. 28 to step into the role of CFO at luxury department store chain Nordstrom. In the interim, CEO Todd Vasos will act as principal financial officer.

From 2017 to 2023, Lau served in roles of increasing responsibility within Dollar General’s finance department, including as SVP, finance and chief strategy officer. In July 2023, he took on the role of CFO at Zaxby’s Franchising LLC.

“I am excited to welcome Donny back to Dollar General as our next CFO,” said Vasos. “Donny’s deep understanding of our business, culture and values and his impressive financial leadership and experience uniquely position him to drive excellence and create long-term shareholder value. I have full confidence in his ability to guide our financial organization forward.”

The c-suite news follows a good start to the discount retailer’s fiscal 2025. Net sales at Dollar General climbed 5.3% to $10.4 billion in its first quarter ended May 2, compared with $9.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

The net sales increase was driven by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales, partly offset by the impact of store closures. Same-store sales rose 2.4%, reflecting a 2.7% increase in average transaction amount and a 0.3% decrease in customer traffic.

As of May 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,582 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

