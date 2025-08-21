Dollar General Names New CFO

Dollar General Corp. (DG) is welcoming back Donny Lau as its new SVP and CFO, effective Oct. 20. Lau will replace current CFO Kelly Dilts, who is leaving the company effective Aug. 28 to step into the role of CFO at luxury department store chain Nordstrom. In the interim, CEO Todd Vasos will act as principal financial officer.

From 2017 to 2023, Lau served in roles of increasing responsibility within Dollar General’s finance department, including as SVP, finance and chief strategy officer. In July 2023, he took on the role of CFO at Zaxby’s Franchising LLC.