Dollar General Again Exceeds Expectations in Q2
As for full-year guidance, Dollar General is raising its financial expectations. The company expects to see net sales growth of approximately 4.3% to 4.8%, compared to its previous expectation of approximately 3.7% to 4.7%. Same-store sales growth is expected to fall between 2.1% to 2.6%, compared to its previous expectation of approximately 1.5% to 2.5%.
“Looking ahead, we believe we have ample opportunity to drive growth and further improve our operating and financial performance, as we continue to work toward achieving the goals laid out in our long-term financial framework,” Vasos continued. “We are proud of our progress, confident in the future of this resilient business model, and excited about the opportunity to further create sustainable long-term value for our customers, associates, and shareholders.”
Earlier this month, Dollar General welcomed back Donny Lau as its new SVP and CFO, effective Oct. 20. Lau will replace current CFO Kelly Dilts, who is leaving the company effective Aug. 28 to step into the role of CFO at luxury department store chain Nordstrom. In the interim, Vasos will act as principal financial officer.
As of Aug. 1, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,746 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.