Dollar General Again Exceeds Expectations in Q2

CEO Todd Vasos commends earnings growth and progress advancing key initiatives
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Dollar General has raised its FY25 outlook following better-than-expected results in Q2.

As a follow-up to its commendable first quarter, Dollar General Corp. is sharing Q2 results that have again exceeded expectations. For the quarter ending Aug. 1, the extreme value retailer saw net sales increase 5.1% year-over-year to $10.7 billion and operating profit increased 8.3% to $595.4 million.

Same-store sales jumped 2.8% during the reporting period, underscored by a 1.5% increase in customer traffic and a 1.2% increase in average transaction amount, with consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel categories each seeing growth. According to data from location intelligence firm Placer.ai, Dollar General’s overall foot traffic was up 4.4% year-over-year in Q2, while same-store visits rose 2.9%.

“We are pleased with our strong second-quarter results, including earnings growth that significantly exceeded our expectations,” said Todd Vasos, CEO of Dollar General. “Our improved execution, along with our progress advancing key initiatives, is resonating with both existing and new customers as we further enhance our value and convenience proposition. I want to thank our team for their ongoing commitment and dedication to fulfilling our mission of Serving Others every day in more than 20,000 stores across the country.”

Additionally, diluted EPS increased 9.4% to $1.86 and year-to-date cash flows from operations increased 9.8% to $1.8 billion. Dollar General’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share.

As for full-year guidance, Dollar General is raising its financial expectations. The company expects to see net sales growth of approximately 4.3% to 4.8%, compared to its previous expectation of approximately 3.7% to 4.7%. Same-store sales growth is expected to fall between 2.1% to 2.6%, compared to its previous expectation of approximately 1.5% to 2.5%.

“Looking ahead, we believe we have ample opportunity to drive growth and further improve our operating and financial performance, as we continue to work toward achieving the goals laid out in our long-term financial framework,” Vasos continued. “We are proud of our progress, confident in the future of this resilient business model, and excited about the opportunity to further create sustainable long-term value for our customers, associates, and shareholders.”

Earlier this month, Dollar General welcomed back Donny Lau as its new SVP and CFO, effective Oct. 20. Lau will replace current CFO Kelly Dilts, who is leaving the company effective Aug. 28 to step into the role of CFO at luxury department store chain Nordstrom. In the interim, Vasos will act as principal financial officer.

As of Aug. 1, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,746 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

