Dollar General Again Exceeds Expectations in Q2

As a follow-up to its commendable first quarter, Dollar General Corp. is sharing Q2 results that have again exceeded expectations. For the quarter ending Aug. 1, the extreme value retailer saw net sales increase 5.1% year-over-year to $10.7 billion and operating profit increased 8.3% to $595.4 million.

Same-store sales jumped 2.8% during the reporting period, underscored by a 1.5% increase in customer traffic and a 1.2% increase in average transaction amount, with consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel categories each seeing growth. According to data from location intelligence firm Placer.ai, Dollar General’s overall foot traffic was up 4.4% year-over-year in Q2, while same-store visits rose 2.9%.

“We are pleased with our strong second-quarter results, including earnings growth that significantly exceeded our expectations,” said Todd Vasos, CEO of Dollar General. “Our improved execution, along with our progress advancing key initiatives, is resonating with both existing and new customers as we further enhance our value and convenience proposition. I want to thank our team for their ongoing commitment and dedication to fulfilling our mission of Serving Others every day in more than 20,000 stores across the country.”

Additionally, diluted EPS increased 9.4% to $1.86 and year-to-date cash flows from operations increased 9.8% to $1.8 billion. Dollar General’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share.