Dole Packaged Foods Announces New VP of Supply Chain

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC has hired a new supply chain executive. The company announced that Todd Stillwell will serve as VP of supply chain and manufacturing, leading those operations to support growth through improved efficiencies, innovations and enhanced partner relationships.

Stillwell will leverage his 25 years of industry experience in his new role at Dole Packaged Foods. He has held senior leadership positions related to complex logistics networks, direct delivery fleets and third-party distributions for Del Monte Foods, Inc., Kraft, Campbell’s, Chamberlain Group, Storck and Haagen-Dazs. Most recently, he was an SVP of supply chain and head of information technology at Del Monte.

In addition to heading up Dole’s supply chain in the United States, he will lead strategic initiatives for Dole’s U.S. frozen manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, inventory control, transportation and import-export compliance departments.