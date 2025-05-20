 Skip to main content

Dole Packaged Foods Announces New VP of Supply Chain

Todd Stillwell will also help lead manufacturing operations
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Todd Stillwell
Todd Stillwell

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC has hired a new supply chain executive. The company announced that Todd Stillwell will serve as VP of supply chain and manufacturing, leading those operations to support growth through improved efficiencies, innovations and enhanced partner relationships.

Stillwell will leverage his 25 years of industry experience in his new role at Dole Packaged Foods. He has held senior leadership positions related to complex logistics networks, direct delivery fleets and third-party distributions for Del Monte Foods, Inc., Kraft, Campbell’s, Chamberlain Group, Storck and Haagen-Dazs. Most recently, he was an SVP of supply chain and head of information technology at Del Monte.

In addition to heading up Dole’s supply chain in the United States, he will lead strategic initiatives for Dole’s U.S. frozen manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, inventory control, transportation and import-export compliance departments.

“As we navigate the industry’s evolving landscape, it is critical that we remain agile in optimizing our capabilities, systems and processes for long-term growth,” said Orzse Hodi, president of Dole Packaged Foods, U.S. “Todd's strategic vision will be instrumental as we modernize our operations to ensure we continue to deliver Sunshine For All through the highest quality products for our consumers.”

Stillwell asserted that it is a privilege to join the Dole business. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to further enhance our supply network to deliver quality products and achieve continued shared growth,” he remarked. 

Based in Westlake Village, Calif., Dole Packaged Foods grows, sources, distributes, and markets fruit and healthy snacks in four core categories of beverage, snacks, frozen, and pantry. The company sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit and juices.

