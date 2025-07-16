 Skip to main content

Discounter Ollie’s Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell in Times Square

Retailer celebrates 10th anniversary on the Exchange, opening of 600th store and expansion into 34th state
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Ollie’s CEO Eric van der Valk and other members of the executive leadership team helped ring the Nasdaq opening bell on July 15 in New York City’s Times Square.

Fast-growing Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. rang the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell on July 15 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the company’s listing on the exchange, the planned grand opening of its 600th store, and expansion into its 34th state. President and CEO Eric van der Valk and other members of the executive leadership team gathered on the podium to commemorate the occasion at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City’s Times Square.

“This is a very exciting moment for Ollie’s. Today marks the 10th anniversary of our company’s initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, and, later this week, we will Grand Open our 600th store, in Belmont, N.H., expanding into our 34th state,” said van der Valk. “Ollie’s is a special company, that was founded, built and is operated by bargainauts, who are passionate about finding amazing deals and selling Good Stuff Cheap. I would like to thank all our team members, past and present, who have contributed to our growth and success. While we celebrate our 600th-store milestone, we are focused on the tremendous white-space opportunity ahead as we accelerate growth at a time when there are so many abandoned customers, product and real estate in the marketplace.”

Added van der Valk: “We take a lot of pride in the way we operate our business. We value being a publicly traded company, as it holds us to a high standard, provides financial transparency, and increases our visibility with valued business and merchandise partners.”   

Since its founding in 1982, the mission of Harrisburg, Pa.-based Ollie’s has been to sell “Good Stuff Cheap.” The retailer is able to achieve its mission via a flexible buying model that focuses on closeout merchandise and excess inventory from suppliers and manufacturers around the world.

Today, Ollie’s has become America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The company offers brand-name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, stationery, and health and beauty aids. 

Ollie’s is coming off a strong first quarter. For the quarter ended May 3, the company opened 25 new stores, including 18 former Big Lots locations acquired through bankruptcy auction, and ended the quarter with a total of 584 stores in 32 states, an increase of 13.2% year over year.

During Q1, the extreme discounter’s net sales increased 13.4% to $576.8 million, driven by new-store unit growth and a 2.6% increase in comparable-store sales. Additionally, Ollie’s Army loyalty members grew 9.2% to more than 15.5 million, and adjusted net income per diluted share was 75 cents, while adjusted EBITDA was $72.2 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.5%.

