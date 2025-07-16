Discounter Ollie’s Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell in Times Square
Since its founding in 1982, the mission of Harrisburg, Pa.-based Ollie’s has been to sell “Good Stuff Cheap.” The retailer is able to achieve its mission via a flexible buying model that focuses on closeout merchandise and excess inventory from suppliers and manufacturers around the world.
Today, Ollie’s has become America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The company offers brand-name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, stationery, and health and beauty aids.
Ollie’s is coming off a strong first quarter. For the quarter ended May 3, the company opened 25 new stores, including 18 former Big Lots locations acquired through bankruptcy auction, and ended the quarter with a total of 584 stores in 32 states, an increase of 13.2% year over year.
During Q1, the extreme discounter’s net sales increased 13.4% to $576.8 million, driven by new-store unit growth and a 2.6% increase in comparable-store sales. Additionally, Ollie’s Army loyalty members grew 9.2% to more than 15.5 million, and adjusted net income per diluted share was 75 cents, while adjusted EBITDA was $72.2 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.5%.