Discounter Ollie’s Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell in Times Square

Fast-growing Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. rang the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell on July 15 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the company’s listing on the exchange, the planned grand opening of its 600th store, and expansion into its 34th state. President and CEO Eric van der Valk and other members of the executive leadership team gathered on the podium to commemorate the occasion at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City’s Times Square.

“This is a very exciting moment for Ollie’s. Today marks the 10th anniversary of our company’s initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, and, later this week, we will Grand Open our 600th store, in Belmont, N.H., expanding into our 34th state,” said van der Valk. “Ollie’s is a special company, that was founded, built and is operated by bargainauts, who are passionate about finding amazing deals and selling Good Stuff Cheap. I would like to thank all our team members, past and present, who have contributed to our growth and success. While we celebrate our 600th-store milestone, we are focused on the tremendous white-space opportunity ahead as we accelerate growth at a time when there are so many abandoned customers, product and real estate in the marketplace.”

Added van der Valk: “We take a lot of pride in the way we operate our business. We value being a publicly traded company, as it holds us to a high standard, provides financial transparency, and increases our visibility with valued business and merchandise partners.”