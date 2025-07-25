Discount Shift Sticking Around for the Long Term: Loblaw CEO
Other Q2 Call Highlights
T&T has gotten the green light to open additional U.S. stores
Loblaw originally planned a six-store pilot for its booming Asian grocery banner stateside. With all six stores now locked in, executives said Thursday they plan to “add a few more to the test.”
“If you were to look at the absolute sales growth of T&T in Canada, it's actually our most performing banner of the whole organization, and where we continue to fail miserably is in our ability to forecast the sales of these new stores,” Dufresne said. “We systematically underestimate the sales of all the T&T we've opened so far.”
Loblaw is leveraging AI
Dufresne said the retailer is integrating AI solutions into its supply chain operations, with other projects in the pipeline.
“An AI initiative that I'm really excited about is currently being rolled out across our store network, nicknamed Robin. We are leveraging agentic AI in a custom built tool to save time and enhance decision making in our stores using conversational, action-focused insights based on real-time data. Robin provides a dashboard of KPIs, presents AI-generated insights and recommends solutions, then tracks and executes to-do lists so managers will spend less time on back end logistics and more time with their customers and staff, while improving store level profitability. The success of this initiative has spawned a second version of the app that is now being tested with district managers to help them better manage their store networks.”
The grocer is also using the technology to analyze customer behavior and preferences, enabling it to “deliver the right products, content and promotions at the right time on an individual level,” Bank said.
“Our PCO app and websites are increasingly being powered by algorithms that present customized deals, product recommendations and content unique to each customer’s need. We have even now meal suggestions based on customers’ dietary profile and purchase history with relevant ingredients also added to the cart. We're excited about the opportunities ahead. These innovations represent an exciting step forward in how technology can transform how we work and how efficiently and effectively we serve Canadians.”
On rural vs. urban expansion
“We haven't really tested rural stores yet,” Bank said. “I think we have the first one opening very soon, and there is lots of potential to go into rural, but it takes a little bit longer time to plan to build, because we had many more options downtown the big cities where we could just go into existing buildings… But I do stay as optimistic.”
* Monetary figures given in CAD
This article was originally published by sister brand Canadian Grocer.