Diebold Nixdorf Powers the Next Era of Grocery Retail

Retail tech leader helping grocers future-proof their operations
Gina Acosta
Gina Acosta, Progressive Grocer

Self-service at retail is no longer just about speed, it’s about strategy.

As grocery retailers adapt to shifting consumer behaviors, rising costs, and accelerating competitive pressures, many are rethinking self-service in-store and specifically the checkout experience from the ground up. 

According to Matt Redwood, VP of retail technology solutions at retail tech leader Diebold Nixdorf, that evolution is accelerating.

“Self-checkout in grocery has kind of been around for nearly 30 years,” Redwood said. “But what we’re seeing now is a very different story. Retailers today are not just deploying self-checkout to replace tills, they're deploying different types of self-service for different customer journeys, blending them within a single front end.”

Redwood mentioned this evolution isn’t just about adding machines, it’s about aligning with how consumers want to shop. “It’s about creating meaningful touchpoints, even in a self-service environment,” he explained. “In a world where customer expectations evolve by the day, we must continuously reimagine what ‘convenience’ looks like.”

DNchelsea
At Whole Foods Market in Chelsea area of London, Diebold Nixdorf's self-service solutions dominate the front end.

A Whole New Experience at Whole Foods UK

Progressive Grocer recently had an exclusive opportunity to visit with Diebold Nixdorf executives in the United Kingdom to see first-hand how the company is working with retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Marks & Spencer and ALDI on transforming the front-end experience, and beyond. At Whole Foods Market’s recently opened UK store, in the Chelsea neighborhood of London, Diebold Nixdorf’s project there reimagined checkout as a central element of brand identity and store operations, Redwood said.

“Whole Foods pivoted to use self-service as the predominant checkout method in the Chelsea store,” Redwood noted. “That’s a massive shift. It’s not just another POS device. It’s a business change solution.” 

Indeed, Whole Foods teams were retrained to interact with customers differently. “You’re not sitting behind a cash register anymore, you’re shoulder to shoulder with the consumer. You’re on stage,” Redwood said. “It’s a performance. It changes the entire energy of the store.”

That strategic shift was enabled by Diebold Nixdorf’s open architecture, allowing seamless integration with Whole Foods’ third-party POS provider, Flooid. “We took all the business logic from Flooid’s application, brought it into our software, and converted it into a consumer-facing interface,” Redwood explained.

WholeFoodsChel
The newest Whole Foods Market store in London (Chelsea).

Even the rollout was designed with the consumer in mind. “Installs were done overnight. The store closed, we decommissioned the old front end, installed the new one, tested it, and opened for business the next morning. It was turnkey,” Redwood said.

Whole Foods’ new front-end design also unlocked agility. “Store staff aren’t tethered to a till anymore, they’re stocking shelves, assisting customers, flexing with traffic. It’s a more responsive model,” Redwood said. The approach supports lunch-hour shoppers and full-basket dinner missions alike, while maintaining high-end service standards. According to on-site feedback, store flow is smoother, interventions are down, and customers appreciate the modernity, Redwood said.

The system was also future-proofed. 

Diebold Nixdorf’s architecture is built with scalability in mind. “If it takes six years to deploy your solution across your estate, it’s not helping anyone,” Redwood said.

To that end, Diebold Nixdorf equips retailers with deployment tools that allow for remote software installations and updates. The framework is designed to minimize in-store disruption while maximizing innovation velocity.

“We look at every deployment as part of a longer journey,” Redwood said. “What do your customers expect today, and what will they expect tomorrow? Our job is to help you keep up, and stay ahead.” Diebold Nixdorf architecture allows for remote updates. Retailers can push out upgrades without disrupting operations. 

“Some of our customers roll out 10-12 functional upgrades a year,” Redwood said. “This ability to roll out enhancements at speed is critical. In retail, what works in January might not work in July. We enable that flexibility.”

DNmarks
Some of the dozens of self-checkout units at a Marks & Spencer store.

Real-World Lessons from M&S and ALDI

Diebold Nixdorf executives Nino Hoerttrich, head of global marketing retail; Silvia Chiaravalli, retail marketing senior manager; and John Regan, self-service and checkout expert, also led a tour of food retailers Marks & Spencer and ALDI in London, where the learnings from self-service tech reinforced Redwood’s points.

Marks & Spencer’s adoption of self-service is deep and wide at checkout. In grocery, around 85% of transactions flow through self-checkouts. In non-food, that figure can exceed 50% of traditional setups, Regan said.

Diebold Nixdorf developed compact, dual-screen devices for Marks & Spencer designed for small footprints and high SKU diversity. RFID integration is being piloted for fast, frictionless scanning in apparel, Regan added. The overall strategy points to a futuristic but accessible shopping experience.

At Marks & Spencer’s in-store restaurants, Diebold Nixdorf kiosks have streamlined food ordering. “Employees now focus on food prep and delivery, not bouncing between checkout tasks,” Regan said, resulting in greater productivity and smoother guest experiences.

While Diebold Nixdorf’s solutions are enabling retailers such as Marks & Spencer and Whole Foods Market to turn the point of sale into a point of engagement, at retailers such as ALDI the focus is on throughput. 

“Reducing queues was a key task for us and part of a greater store efficiency initiative,” Regan said. “Now, they’ve seen double-digit revenue growth, even in out-of-town locations.”

A single attendant manages up to eight SCOs, and during peak periods, the entire front end remains live. It’s a model that balances operational cost and shopper expectations.

“And it’s not just cost,” Regan said. “When customers don’t have to wait, they’re happier. They come back. That’s real ROI.”

DNaldi
Diebold Nixdorf's self-service solutions at ALDI in London.

From Simple Transactions to Complex Ecosystems

In an era when the last impression a store leaves on a shopper often happens at checkout, Redwood stresses the importance of curated, data-informed tech stacks. Gone are the days of monolithic systems.

“Retailers are now asking, ‘Do I want everything from one vendor?’” Redwood said. “Instead, they’re thinking: ‘Can I meet my consumer expectations better, and innovate faster, by cherry-picking best-of-breed solutions?’ That’s only possible with open software architecture.”

This philosophy underpins Diebold Nixdorf’s modular, open and agile framework. Instead of pushing a proprietary suite, Diebold Nixdorf focuses on configurability, not customization. 

“We’ve integrated into 84 different POS applications,” Redwood said. “Our software pulls in the business logic and enables the retailer to define their own workflows.” The flexibility of that approach is key. “There's still too much customization in retail technology,” Redwood continued. “We believe configuration should replace customization. The retailer should be empowered to tailor the solution without needing us to rewrite code.”

This configurability also extends to aesthetics. “We’ve seen retailers request different finishes and user interface themes to align with store design,” added Redwood. “That might seem superficial, but it’s all part of the customer journey, and we support that.”

DNwaitrose
Self-checkouts at a Waitrose supermarket.

AI, Biometrics, and the Innovation Pipeline

So what’s next for Diebold Nixdorf and the future of self-service at retail?

AI, said Redwood, is a major frontier, especially for reducing friction. Whether it’s predictive queue management, facial recognition for age verification, or smarter interventions, retailers are eyeing automation that anticipates rather than reacts.

“We’re not in the business of reinventing every wheel,” Redwood said. “If there’s a best-of-breed solution out there for facial age estimation, we’ll plug it in. Our open APIs make that easy. We want our retailers to benefit from the best the industry has to offer.”

Redwood cites the UK government’s greenlighting of age estimation technology as a signal that AI in retail is moving from fringe to frontline. “We’ve already integrated with several of these partners. It’s ready when our clients are.”

AI also powers operational insights. “We’re building tools that use machine learning to detect bottlenecks before they happen,” Redwood said. “It’s proactive, not reactive. And that’s a game changer.” 

As for what defines Diebold Nixdorf in the marketplace, Redwood commented, “openness is our advantage. We’re not trying to lock retailers into a stack. We’re trying to help them move faster, integrate more easily, and adapt to change without starting over.”

That openness even extends to operating systems. “We run on all operating systems,” Redwood noted. “Retailers don’t want to be boxed in, and we won’t box them in.”

And in an industry in which every transaction counts, those who rethink the front end may find they’re also shaping the very future of the store.

