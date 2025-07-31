Diebold Nixdorf Powers the Next Era of Grocery Retail

Self-service at retail is no longer just about speed, it’s about strategy.

As grocery retailers adapt to shifting consumer behaviors, rising costs, and accelerating competitive pressures, many are rethinking self-service in-store – and specifically the checkout experience – from the ground up.

According to Matt Redwood, VP of retail technology solutions at retail tech leader Diebold Nixdorf, that evolution is accelerating.

“Self-checkout in grocery has kind of been around for nearly 30 years,” Redwood said. “But what we’re seeing now is a very different story. Retailers today are not just deploying self-checkout to replace tills, they're deploying different types of self-service for different customer journeys, blending them within a single front end.”

Redwood mentioned this evolution isn’t just about adding machines, it’s about aligning with how consumers want to shop. “It’s about creating meaningful touchpoints, even in a self-service environment,” he explained. “In a world where customer expectations evolve by the day, we must continuously reimagine what ‘convenience’ looks like.”