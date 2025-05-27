Diamond of California, a century-old producer of specialty nuts, has now launched the highly requested gluten-free Nut Pie Crusts, an inclusive upgrade to its first-to-market original Nut Pie Crust, introduced in 2019. Replacing the original recipe, the gluten-free Nut Pie Crust comes in two flavors, sweet, buttery Pecan and rich, sophisticated Chocolate Nut. The ready-to-use wheat-free crusts contain a blend of premium Diamond of California pecans and walnuts, oat flour, flax seeds and other naturally gluten-free ingredients baked into a sturdy yet tender crust. Both flavors are now available at Walmart stores nationwide and will launch in World Market and on Amazon this summer, with distribution continuing to expand throughout the summer and holiday season. Retailing for a suggested $4.99 for a 9-inch pie crust of either flavor, the product line will feature a bright-green medallion communicating gluten-free on the label.