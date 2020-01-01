Del Monte Pinkglow Pineapples

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc. has expanded its exclusive Pinkglow Pineapple to select retailers in limited markets throughout the United States. Grown in Costa Rica, the Pinkglow is produced in ultra-limited harvests. The pineapple variety, which has been in development since 2005, takes up to 24 months to produce, and is harvested by hand, with its crowns replanted to increase the volume of crops and reduce waste. Juicier and sweeter than a traditional pineapple, the fruit has a unique taste, offering notes of candy aromatics. Consumers can enjoy it in various ways, including as an ingredient in party cocktails or as a special dessert all by itself. The novel item is available at grocery in elegant, gift-worthy packaging, with prices varying by retailer. Additionally, the Pinkglow Pineapple are available for purchase online for direct shipment to consumers.