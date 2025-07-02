Del Monte Food Co. Files for Bankruptcy, Looks for Buyer
Continued Longstreet: “While we have faced challenges intensified by a dynamic macroeconomic environment, Del Monte Foods has nourished families for nearly 140 years, and we remain committed to our mission of expanding access to nutritious, great-tasting food for all. I am deeply grateful to our employees, growers, customers and vendors, as well as our lenders, for their support in helping us achieve our long-term goals."
Del Monte isn’t the only food company experiencing major operational changes.
The century-old Chef Boyardee brand is moving over to the Hometown Food Co. from Conagra Brands Inc. In a $600 million deal, Conagra is spinning off the shelf-stable food product business to Hometown Food, part of the Brynwood Partners private equity firm. Through this agreement, Hometown Food will acquire an 820,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Milton, Pa., along with all assets and operations dedicated to the Chef Boyardee line, except for the brand’s frozen skillet meals. Those items will be licensed by Hometown to Conagra. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of Conagra's fiscal year 2026, which is the second quarter of the 2025 calendar year.
Also, last week, Mars Inc. revealed that its intended acquisition of Kellanova had cleared U.S. regulatory hurdles. The acquisition, originally revealed in August of last year, will see Mars paying $83.50 per share in cash, for a total consideration of $35.9 billion, including assumed net leverage. Analysts described the deal as the largest CPG transaction since the merger between Kraft and H.J. Heinz in 2015. While exact timing can’t be predicted, Mars and Kellanova expect the acquisition to close toward the end of 2025. Once the transaction is complete, Kellanova will become part of Mars Snacking.
CPG acquisition news hasn’t slowed down this week, either, with General Mills Inc. completing the sale of its U.S. yogurt business to Lactalis, and up-and-coming brand Bubbies Ice Cream revealing that it was acquired by the Japanese investment firm Marubeni Corp.