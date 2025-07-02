Del Monte Food Co. Files for Bankruptcy, Looks for Buyer

Del Monte Foods Corp., one of the country’s largest producers, distributors and marketers of branded food products, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is looking for a buyer.

The nearly 140-year-old company’s portfolio consists of such brands as Del Monte, Contadina, College Inn, Kitchen Basics, JOYBA, Take Root Organics, and S&W.

According to the legacy CPG, it’s now pursuing a value-maximizing sale process as part of an overall strategic balance-sheet restructuring.

Del Monte has secured a commitment for $912.5 million in debtor-in-possession financing, inclusive of $165 million in new funding, from some of its existing lenders, subject to court approval. This financing, along with cash from ongoing operations, is expected to provide sufficient liquidity during the sale process. The company intends to continue business operations, so this funding will also allow for ongoing operations, including its pack season that is currently underway.

“This is a strategic step forward for Del Monte Foods. After a thorough evaluation of all available options, we determined a court-supervised sale process is the most effective way to accelerate our turnaround and create a stronger and enduring Del Monte Foods," said Greg Longstreet, president and CEO of Walnut Creek, Calif.-based Del Monte Foods. "With an improved capital structure, enhanced financial position and new ownership, we will be better positioned for long-term success."