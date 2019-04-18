SPONSORED CONTENT
A Day in the Life of an Engaged Retail Associate
04/18/2019
Employee turnover running rampant, while unemployment rates brush against historic lows; a perfect storm for retailers, who operate in a highly competitive environment with razor-thin margins.
A Day in the Life of an Engaged Retail Associate examines the common causes of attrition by accompanying a retail employee throughout her day. The white paper outlines individual points of friction and how processes and technology can help overcome issues before they become problematic.