C&S Wholesale Grocers Expands and Rebrands Retail Media Programs

Since 2023, C&S’s Omnichannel Media Network’s store base has grown by more than 20%. Through continued innovations, the network coordinates digital marketing and promotional efforts, among them manufacturer promotions and digital coupons, on-site retail media, off-site retail media, and in-store merchandising. According to the company, OmniMax has delivered a double-digit lift for participating brands, boosting both retailer and manufacturer sales and profitability.

Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 100,000-plus products. The company also operates and supports corporate grocery stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style model throughout the Midwest, South and Northeast. The Keene, N.H.-based company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

This past June, C&S and food solutions company SpartanNash entered into a definitive merger agreement, under which C&S will acquire SpartanNash for a purchase price of $26.90 per share of SpartanNash common stock in cash, representing total consideration of $1.77 billion, including assumed net debt. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash is No. 44 on The PG 100.