 Skip to main content

C&S Wholesale Grocers Expands and Rebrands Retail Media Programs

OmniMax aims to drive significant growth for retail customers and partners
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
C&S Wholesale Grocers Website Main Image
According to C&S, OmniMax has delivered a double-digit lift for participating brands, boosting both retailer and manufacturer sales and profitability. 

In its ongoing mission to provide industry-leading innovations to support the success of independent and regional grocers, C&S Wholesale Grocers has expanded and rebranded its retail media programs under the C&S Omnichannel Media Network to include: 

  • OmniMax: Formerly the Retail Experience Network, this flagship program combines on-site and off-site media with promotional support to increase brand and retailer sales and profits.       

  • OmniCore: This retail media solution drives brand and retailer sales profits through on-site retail media. 

  • OmniCollab: This tailored media solution enables mid-market and emerging brands to leverage retail media at scale.  

  • New Item Accelerator: This solution drives trial and adoption of new and extended brands.

[RELATED: C&S Wholesale Grocers Aims to Drive Value, Loyalty for Indies

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Since 2023, C&S’s Omnichannel Media Network’s store base has grown by more than 20%. Through continued innovations, the network coordinates digital marketing and promotional efforts, among them manufacturer promotions and digital coupons, on-site retail media, off-site retail media, and in-store merchandising. According to the company, OmniMax has delivered a double-digit lift for participating brands, boosting both retailer and manufacturer sales and profitability. 

Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 100,000-plus products. The company also operates and supports corporate grocery stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style model throughout the Midwest, South and Northeast. The Keene, N.H.-based company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

This past June, C&S and food solutions company SpartanNash entered into a definitive merger agreement, under which C&S will acquire SpartanNash for a purchase price of $26.90 per share of SpartanNash common stock in cash, representing total consideration of $1.77 billion, including assumed net debt. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash is No. 44 on The PG 100. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds