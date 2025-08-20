 Skip to main content

C&S Wholesale Grocers Aims to Drive Value, Loyalty for Indies

Company partners with Upside for tech-enabled approach
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
C&S Wholesale Grocers Computer Main Image
C&S Wholesale Grocers LLC has teamed up with Upside, a digital marketplace that connects millions of consumers with retailers nationwide through personalized cash-back offers. Under the partnership, Upside will bring new and infrequent shoppers to such C&S-owned stores as Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union, as well as independent grocers across its network, spurring repeat visits and measurable sales growth.  

Washington, D.C.-based Upside’s two-sided marketplace aims to help retailers generate incremental sales and profits with no upfront cost while helping consumers get cash back on everyday purchases. The partnership provides a tech-enabled approach to customer acquisition and retention, resulting in new profit potential despite rising industry pressures.

C&S will spotlight the partnership and nationwide roll-out plan at its fall selling shows throughout August and September.

“Our partnership with Upside continues C&S’ strong legacy of braggingly happy customers and our commitment to providing franchisees, independent retailers and shoppers with a differentiated experience that drives value and loyalty,” noted Mark McGowan, C&S’ EVP, retail and chief merchandising officer. “It’s a win for retailers and consumers, and we look forward to seeing how this collaboration will deliver meaningful benefits for both.”

Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 100,000-plus products. The company also operates and supports corporate grocery stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style model throughout the Midwest, South and Northeast. The Keene, N.H.-based company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. In June, C&S and food solutions company SpartanNash entered into a definitive merger agreement, under which C&S will acquire SpartanNash for a purchase price of $26.90 per share of SpartanNash common stock in cash, representing total consideration of $1.77 billion, including assumed net debt. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash is No. 44 on The PG 100. 

