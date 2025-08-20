C&S Wholesale Grocers Aims to Drive Value, Loyalty for Indies
“Our partnership with Upside continues C&S’ strong legacy of braggingly happy customers and our commitment to providing franchisees, independent retailers and shoppers with a differentiated experience that drives value and loyalty,” noted Mark McGowan, C&S’ EVP, retail and chief merchandising officer. “It’s a win for retailers and consumers, and we look forward to seeing how this collaboration will deliver meaningful benefits for both.”
Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 100,000-plus products. The company also operates and supports corporate grocery stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style model throughout the Midwest, South and Northeast. The Keene, N.H.-based company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. In June, C&S and food solutions company SpartanNash entered into a definitive merger agreement, under which C&S will acquire SpartanNash for a purchase price of $26.90 per share of SpartanNash common stock in cash, representing total consideration of $1.77 billion, including assumed net debt. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash is No. 44 on The PG 100.