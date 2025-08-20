C&S Wholesale Grocers Aims to Drive Value, Loyalty for Indies

Upside will bring new and infrequent shoppers to such C&S-owned stores as Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union, as well as independent grocers across its network, spurring repeat visits and measurable sales growth.

C&S Wholesale Grocers LLC has teamed up with Upside, a digital marketplace that connects millions of consumers with retailers nationwide through personalized cash-back offers. Under the partnership, Upside will bring new and infrequent shoppers to such C&S-owned stores as Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union, as well as independent grocers across its network, spurring repeat visits and measurable sales growth.

Washington, D.C.-based Upside’s two-sided marketplace aims to help retailers generate incremental sales and profits with no upfront cost while helping consumers get cash back on everyday purchases. The partnership provides a tech-enabled approach to customer acquisition and retention, resulting in new profit potential despite rising industry pressures.

C&S will spotlight the partnership and nationwide roll-out plan at its fall selling shows throughout August and September.