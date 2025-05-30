 Skip to main content
candy and snacks

Craveworthy Trends in Candy and Snacks

Bold new flavors and innovative twists on classics are taking the categories by storm
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Nassau Candy
Nassau Candy is launching a line of Candy Charcuterie Trays.

The perennial favorite candy and snack categories have been undergoing a renaissance of sorts in recent years, from new formats of old favorites to eye-popping new flavors that are grabbing consumers’ attention. Innovation is the name of the game, and companies are certainly upping the ante in today’s social media-fueled shopping landscape.

A recent report from Chicago-based market research firm Circana confirms that snacking frequency remains high, with innovation spurring consumer demand, and viral flavor profiles, including ube, peri peri and matcha, as well as brand collaborations, sparking curiosity and creating buzz-worthy products.

Additionally, Circana finds that online sales of snacks continue to rise, with nearly 50% of consumers buying snacks online in 2024. Convenience, flexible delivery options and price-surfing behaviors have all contributed to the increasing prominence of e-commerce in the snacking arena.

1UP Candy
1UP Candy is turning classic confections into freeze-dried novelties.

Candy Comes Full Circle

Innovation in the candy aisle is indeed running the gamut, with trends ranging from next-generation takes on nostalgic products to intriguing new ways to gift candy. Dana Rodio, director of marketing and brand strategy at Hicksville, N.Y.-based Nassau Candy, says that the company is seeing a move toward candy gifting and an increased demand for candy-gifting products. 

“Chocolate has long been the mainstay in confectionery gifting,” notes Rodio, “but Millennials’ and Gen Z’s love of gummies and candy is changing all that.” As such, Nassau Candy is launching a line of Candy Charcuterie Trays, a ready-made presentation option that, according to Rodio, elevates popular chocolates, nuts, gummies, pressed candy and licorice to gifting status. 

The Washington, D.C.-based National Confectioners Association has also noted innovation in the chewing gum category, including tabs, tapes, balls, ribbons and candy-coated options, with new packaging formats such as bulk packs, reclosable bags and plastic bottles. Gum with added benefits, such as vitamins B6, B12, D3 and K2, are gaining traction, as are products that provide quick energy boosts with ingredients like natural caffeine, amino acids and green tea extract. 

Moreover, freeze-dried candy is still having a heyday. In one example, Denver-based 1UP Candy, a challenge-based candy brand co-founded by YouTuber FaZe Rug, has kicked the category up a notch with its crunchy freeze-dried sour strips. According to the company, the product takes the classic chewy treat and transforms it into a crispy snack with a sour pop, providing a viral-ready, next-generation take on a beloved treat. 

Another nostalgic favorite is getting a facelift: Janesville, Wis.-based Impact Confections recently introduced WARHEADS Atomic Fizz candy, combining the classic sour taste of WARHEADS Extreme Sour Hard Candy with a fizzy explosion in the center.

Utz’s limited-edition Lemonade Potato Chips
Utz’s limited-edition Lemonade Potato Chips are adding interest to the category.

Snacks Get a Glow Up

Innovation is also at play in the snacks category, with manufacturers pulling out all the stops to impress discerning customers. Chicago-based Kellanova, for example, recently unveiled a lineup of new and updated snacks, including light and crispy Pringles Mingles, new flavors of Rice Krispies Treats, a new poppable format for Pop Tarts, and more.

Kellanova is also taking advantage of popular flavor twists with its Pringles Everything Bagel product, as well as the lure of brand mashups through the limited-time Pringles x Hot Ones line with flavors like Los Calientes Rojo and Los Calientes Verdes. 

Limited-time offerings from other manufacturers are also making waves in the category, including new State Fair-inspired Fried Chocolatey Sandwich Cookie Flipz, which the Stamford, Conn.-based brand describes as a nod to consumers’ desire for novelty and escapism. Utz’s Lemonade Potato Chips, meanwhile, were born from a collaboration between the Hanover, Pa.-based company with Bala Cynwyd, Pa.-based Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the United States.

Additionally, Plano, Texas-based Frito-Lay is leaning into a bevy of flavor trends with this year’s offerings, ranging from Lay’s Kettle Cooked Cajun Spice Flavor and SunChips

Honey BBQ Chips to Doritos Golden Sriracha and Cheetos Crunchy Nashville Hot.
On the other end of the spectrum, healthy snacking also remains an important subsegment for manufacturers and retailers to consider. According to the Circana report, 64% of consumers actively seek snacks perceived as “good for them,” with categories such as yogurt, natural cheese chunks and high-protein options seeing solid growth because of their nutritional content.

“Snacking has evolved beyond simply satisfying hunger; it has become less about impulse and more of a reflection of personal values, priorities and lifestyle choices,” says Sally Lyons Wyatt, global EVP and chief industry advisor at Circana. “From the rise of health-forward products to the experimental exploration of bold flavors, brands must adapt quickly to meet consumer needs and keep pace with shifting trends.” 

