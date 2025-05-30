Craveworthy Trends in Candy and Snacks

Snacks Get a Glow Up

Innovation is also at play in the snacks category, with manufacturers pulling out all the stops to impress discerning customers. Chicago-based Kellanova, for example, recently unveiled a lineup of new and updated snacks, including light and crispy Pringles Mingles, new flavors of Rice Krispies Treats, a new poppable format for Pop Tarts, and more.

Kellanova is also taking advantage of popular flavor twists with its Pringles Everything Bagel product, as well as the lure of brand mashups through the limited-time Pringles x Hot Ones line with flavors like Los Calientes Rojo and Los Calientes Verdes.

Limited-time offerings from other manufacturers are also making waves in the category, including new State Fair-inspired Fried Chocolatey Sandwich Cookie Flipz, which the Stamford, Conn.-based brand describes as a nod to consumers’ desire for novelty and escapism. Utz’s Lemonade Potato Chips, meanwhile, were born from a collaboration between the Hanover, Pa.-based company with Bala Cynwyd, Pa.-based Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the United States.

Additionally, Plano, Texas-based Frito-Lay is leaning into a bevy of flavor trends with this year’s offerings, ranging from Lay’s Kettle Cooked Cajun Spice Flavor and SunChips

Honey BBQ Chips to Doritos Golden Sriracha and Cheetos Crunchy Nashville Hot.

On the other end of the spectrum, healthy snacking also remains an important subsegment for manufacturers and retailers to consider. According to the Circana report, 64% of consumers actively seek snacks perceived as “good for them,” with categories such as yogurt, natural cheese chunks and high-protein options seeing solid growth because of their nutritional content.

“Snacking has evolved beyond simply satisfying hunger; it has become less about impulse and more of a reflection of personal values, priorities and lifestyle choices,” says Sally Lyons Wyatt, global EVP and chief industry advisor at Circana. “From the rise of health-forward products to the experimental exploration of bold flavors, brands must adapt quickly to meet consumer needs and keep pace with shifting trends.”

