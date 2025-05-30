Craveworthy Trends in Candy and Snacks

1UP Candy is turning classic confections into freeze-dried novelties.
Candy Comes Full Circle
Innovation in the candy aisle is indeed running the gamut, with trends ranging from next-generation takes on nostalgic products to intriguing new ways to gift candy. Dana Rodio, director of marketing and brand strategy at Hicksville, N.Y.-based Nassau Candy, says that the company is seeing a move toward candy gifting and an increased demand for candy-gifting products.
“Chocolate has long been the mainstay in confectionery gifting,” notes Rodio, “but Millennials’ and Gen Z’s love of gummies and candy is changing all that.” As such, Nassau Candy is launching a line of Candy Charcuterie Trays, a ready-made presentation option that, according to Rodio, elevates popular chocolates, nuts, gummies, pressed candy and licorice to gifting status.
The Washington, D.C.-based National Confectioners Association has also noted innovation in the chewing gum category, including tabs, tapes, balls, ribbons and candy-coated options, with new packaging formats such as bulk packs, reclosable bags and plastic bottles. Gum with added benefits, such as vitamins B6, B12, D3 and K2, are gaining traction, as are products that provide quick energy boosts with ingredients like natural caffeine, amino acids and green tea extract.
Moreover, freeze-dried candy is still having a heyday. In one example, Denver-based 1UP Candy, a challenge-based candy brand co-founded by YouTuber FaZe Rug, has kicked the category up a notch with its crunchy freeze-dried sour strips. According to the company, the product takes the classic chewy treat and transforms it into a crispy snack with a sour pop, providing a viral-ready, next-generation take on a beloved treat.
Another nostalgic favorite is getting a facelift: Janesville, Wis.-based Impact Confections recently introduced WARHEADS Atomic Fizz candy, combining the classic sour taste of WARHEADS Extreme Sour Hard Candy with a fizzy explosion in the center.